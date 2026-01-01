Menu
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WA1MAAF79KD031505, S-LINE, PROGRESSIV, 55 TFSI (3.0L V6), SECOND SET OF WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES, NAVIGATION, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 20in ALLOY WHEELS, PARKING SYSTEM PLUS, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, 7 Passengers, 4-ZONE Climate Ctrl., Intelligent Cruise Ctrl., Leather Steering Audio/Cruise/On-Board Computer Ctrls., Heated Steering, Power Folding Third Row Seats, LED Head Lights, Fog Lights,  ABS, ESP, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Financing Available!<br> <br>FINANCING: 7.99%</p><p> APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br> OAC (On Approved Credit)</p><p> Our Price Includes:</p><p> 1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br> 2.Administration Fee.<br> 3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br> 4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br> 5.OMVIC Fee.</p><p> Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.</p><p>Trade-ins are welcome.</p><p>Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2019 Audi Q7

173,000 KM

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Audi Q7

S-LINE|PROGRESSIV|3.0T V6|NAVI|360 CAM|VENT SEATS

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
173,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1MAAF79KD031505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Powertrain

Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

