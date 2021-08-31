2019 Audi RS 3

+ taxes & licensing
2019 AUDI RS3 | QUATTRO | TURBOCHARGED | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | SUNROOF | LEATHER INTERIOR | LOWERED SUSPENSION | CARBON FIBER AIR INTAKE | MODIFIED EXHAUST | AWD | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | NEUSPEED BRONZE AFTERMARKET RIMS | VIRTUAL COCKPIT | ALCANTARA AND LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | PADDLE SHIFTERS | HEATED SEATS | PUSH TO START | ELECTRIC FOLDING MIRRORS | BLUETOOTH | SUNROOF | BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM | CLEAN CARFAX | ONTARIO VEHICLE
The RS 3 is the first compact Audi sedan to wear the RS badge, and offers the enthusiast a tempting entry point into the Audi Sport lineup.This sport sedan comes in Ara Blue Crystal Effect exterior and black sporty leather interior with Red (diamond) stitching accents. Audi's drive select and magnetic ride control allow customizable settings for throttle, shift, steering and suspension characteristics, enhancing the RS 3's responsive nature. Standard equipment includes: sunroof, LED headlights and front fog lamps, passive entry/start, heated front sports seats, leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, HD/satellite radio, Bluetooth wireless connectivity/audio streaming, USB port, smartphone integration and a 7-inch TFT color display. This RS3 has Aftermarket Lowered Suspension, Carbon Fiber Air Intake, and Modified Exhaust.
Standard features include 19-inch alloy wheels with summer performance tires, automatic LED headlights, heated and power-folding mirrors, automatic wipers, a panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, adaptive suspension dampers, selectable drive modes, dual-zone automatic climate control, auto-dimming mirrors, leather upholstery, heated eight-way manual sport seats with power lumbar adjustment, and 40/20/40-split folding rear seats. Electronic features include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, a rearview camera, and a 10-speaker audio system with HD and satellite radio and a USB port.
Safety features include electronic stability and traction control systems, four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes with brake assist, Audi pre sense collision warning and a rearview camera, along with eight airbags.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
