$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi RS 5
Sportback 2.9T QUATTRO,PREMIUM PKG,CARBON FIBER,HUD,B&O SYS
2019 Audi RS 5
Sportback 2.9T QUATTRO,PREMIUM PKG,CARBON FIBER,HUD,B&O SYS
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC10015
- Mileage 86,375 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 AUDI RS5 QUATTRO 2.9T | SPORTBACK | 444 HP | 2.9L TFSI V6 | CARBON OPTIC PACKAGE | PREMIUM PACKAGE | ADVANCED DRIVER ASSISTANCE | CARBON INTERIOR TRIM | HEAD UP DISPLAY | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR WITH CRESCENDO RED STITCHING | 21 RS WHEELS | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | DIGITAL COCKPIT | DIAMOND STITCHED INTERIOR | BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM | PUSH START BUTTON | KEYLESS ENTRY | PADDLE SHIFTERS | AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS | AUTO START/STOP | AMBIENT LIGHTING | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | PADDLE SHIFTERS | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
Introducing the 2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback 2.9T quattro, the epitome of luxury and performance. This sleek and stylish vehicle boasts a stunning black exterior that exudes sophistication and elegance, while its black interior offers a sense of refinement and comfort.
Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 2.9-liter TFSI engine that delivers an impressive 444 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque, giving you the ultimate driving experience. Paired with an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission and Audi's renowned quattro all-wheel-drive system, the RS 5 Sportback 2.9T quattro provides exceptional handling and agility, ensuring a smooth and exhilarating ride.
The 2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback 2.9T quattro comes equipped with a host of factory default features that elevate the driving experience to new heights. These include a panoramic sunroof, LED headlights, and a power tailgate for added convenience. The vehicle also features Audi's Virtual Cockpit, a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster that displays important information such as speed, navigation, and media in high resolution.
The interior is equally impressive, with heated and ventilated front sport seats that are upholstered in fine Nappa leather. The RS 5 Sportback 2.9T quattro also boasts a Bang & Olufsen sound system, which provides unparalleled audio quality, as well as a dual-zone automatic climate control system that ensures optimal comfort for all passengers.In summary, the 2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback 2.9T quattro is a remarkable vehicle that offers a perfect blend of luxury and performance. With its advanced features and exceptional design, it's no wonder why the Audi brand is synonymous with excellence. Come experience the thrill of the RS 5 Sportback 2.9T quattro for yourself and elevate your driving experience to new heights.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is TH
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Platinum Cars Inc.
Platinum Cars Inc.
Call Dealer
416-510-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333