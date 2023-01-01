Menu
2019 Audi S5 Sportback

75,000 KM

Details Description Features

$47,790

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

Technik Black Optic w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

75,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10076250
  • Stock #: 19196
  • VIN: WAUC4CF53KA019013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 19196
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Navigation
Aux input
Power Front Seats
Massaging Front Seats
park assist system
Driver Memory Seat
USB Ports
AUTO STOP/START
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM
BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE
12v Power Port
SOS Support System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Clutch

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

