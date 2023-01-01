2019 Audi S5 Sportback

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,790 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10076250

10076250 Stock #: 19196

19196 VIN: WAUC4CF53KA019013

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 19196

Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Rain Sensing Wipers Comfort Dual Zone A/C Mechanical Push Button Start Windows POWER MOONROOF Convenience Power Heated Mirrors Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Navigation Aux input Power Front Seats Massaging Front Seats park assist system Driver Memory Seat USB Ports AUTO STOP/START Apple CarPlay & Android Auto BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE 12v Power Port SOS Support System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.