2019 Audi SQ5
3.0T QUATTRO TECHNIK, PADDLESHIFTER, NAVI,SUNROOF
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 10536819
- Stock #: PC9792
- VIN: WA1C4AFY5K2040046
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,856 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 AUDI SQ5 QUATTRO TECHNIK | 349HP | 3.0L V6 TURBOCHARGED | 8 SPEED SHIFTABLE AUTOMATIC | PADDLE SHIFTERS | PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL | REAR SPOILER | TORQUE TRANSFER CONTROL | SURROUND CAMERA SYSTEM | ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM | RED LEATHER UPHOLSTERY | DRIVER FATIGUE DETECTION | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | CURB VIEW FUNCTION | SPORT STEERING WHEEL | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2019 Audi SQ5 Quattro Technik is a remarkable embodiment of German engineering excellence. This high-performance luxury SUV seamlessly blends power and sophistication to deliver an exhilarating driving experience. Under the hood, a 3.0-liter V6 turbocharged engine churns out an impressive 349 horsepower, Audi's legendary Quattro all-wheel-drive system ensures exceptional traction and handling, making it equally adept at tackling winding roads and adverse weather conditions.
The Technik trim level of the SQ5 takes luxury to another level, with a meticulously crafted interior that features premium materials, including leather upholstery and aluminum trim. The infotainment system is cutting-edge, offering an intuitive interface and a wealth of advanced features. The Virtual Cockpit, Audi's digital instrument cluster, provides customizable displays for the driver, further enhancing the overall driving experience.
On the outside, the SQ5 boasts a sleek and sporty design, with bold lines and the signature Audi Singleframe grille. Quad exhaust tips add to its sporty appeal. The combination of performance, technology, and upscale features make the 2019 Audi SQ5 Quattro Technik a standout choice for those who demand both power and elegance in their luxury SUV.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
