2019 Bentley Bentayga

4.0L V8 | 542 HP | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | NIGHT VISION | HEATED SEATS / STEERING WHEEL | HEADS UP DISPLAY















Luxury, Power, Space and Speed. The Bentley Bentayga is the newest offering in the Luxury SUV market. With a powerful 542 Horsepower Twin Turbo V8, the Bentayga haules to 100kmph in just 3.8 seconds. A super comfortable and smooth eight speed automatic transmission and the comfort of all wheel drive! The Bentayga features rich leather, real wood and handcrafted metals to make every surface feel premium. With every option a premium SUV should have like Night Vision, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, a massive Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation and 360 camera you will be sure to enjoy every second in this luxurious land cruiser! Features like Bentley's Drive Dynamic Control, City Safeguard, Park Assist, Pedestrian Warnings, Reverse Traffic Warnings and Traffic Sign Recognition will keep you safe and arriving on time! The craftsmanship and feeling of luxury is unmatched by any other SUV on the market!















Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Hill Descent Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

Heated Windshield

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

Compass

Trip Computer Suspension Air Suspension Exterior Roof Rails

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Rear fog lights

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Cargo Area Light

Air filtration

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Battery Saver

Front stabilizer bar

digital odometer

Radio data system

Driver Information System

Cylinder Deactivation

Braking Assist

Roll Stability Control

trailer stability control

Active suspension

Auxiliary Oil Cooler

Push-Button Start

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Radio: AM/FM

Cargo Area Floor Mat

Multi-function display

Auto Start/Stop

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Gauge: tachometer

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Front air conditioning zones: dual

Front air conditioning: automatic climate control

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Knee airbags: driver

Side curtain airbags: front

Antenna type: diversity

Satellite radio: SiriusXM

Brake drying

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Rear brake type: ventilated disc

Center console trim: leather

Door trim: leather

Floor mats: front

One-touch windows: 4

Power steering: variable/speed-proportional

Reading lights: front

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

4WD type: full time

Center differential: mechanical

Limited slip differential: center

Exhaust: dual tip

Rear spoiler color: body-color

Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Seatbelt force limiters: front

Driver seat power adjustments: height

Passenger seat power adjustments: height

Rear headrests: adjustable

2-stage unlocking doors

Front suspension type: double wishbone

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Spare tire size: temporary

Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area

Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener

Liftgate window: fixed

Door handle color: body-color

Front bumper color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Driver seat: heated

Front headrests: power adjustable

Passenger seat: heated

Rear seat type: 40-60 split bench

Driver adjustable suspension: height

Front spring type: pneumatic

Rear spring type: pneumatic

Self leveling suspension

Front wipers: rain sensing

Rear air conditioning zones: dual

Easy entry: power steering wheel

Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers

Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close

Parking sensors: front

Upholstery: premium leather

Suspension control: electronic

Dash trim: leather

Tire type: performance

Center console: front console with armrest and storage

Footwell lights

Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks

Subwoofer: 1

Memorized settings: 3 driver

Camera system: rearview

Rear seat: heated

Anti-theft system: alarm with remote

Side mirrors: auto-dimming

Rear seat power adjustments: lumbar

Rear brake diameter: 15.0

Floor material: carpet

Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic

Hill holder control

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Power windows: lockout button

Grille color: black

Taillights: LED

Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Multi-function remote: illuminated entry

Navigation system: hard drive

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Skid plate(s)

Real time traffic

Assist handle: front

Window trim: chrome

Daytime running lights: LED

Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control

Drive mode selector

Rearview monitor: in dash

Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated

Wifi: hotspot

Infotainment: Android Auto ready

Turns lock-to-lock: 2.27

Additional key: removable valet

Electronic parking brake: auto off

Cargo cover: hard

Rear spoiler: roofline

Blind spot safety: sensor/alert

Digital Sound Processing

Courtesy lights: console

Wheel spokes: 10

Total speakers: 11

Floor mat material: premium carpet

Locking differential: rear

Rear seat folding: flat

Laminated glass: acoustic

Power door locks: auto-locking

Rear wiper: with washer

Interior accents: chrome

Shift knob trim: chrome

Headlights: LED

Armrests: rear center with cupholders

Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist

Body side moldings: chrome

Solar-tinted glass: front

Cross traffic alert: rear

Axle ratio: 2.85

Wheels: painted alloy

In-Dash CD: DVD audio

Remote control: audio

Headliner trim: Alcantara

Bumper detail: front underguard

Exhaust tip color: metallic

Roof rails color: chrome

Front brake width: 1.5

Window defogger: rear

Spare wheel type: aluminum

Power windows: front and rear

Watts: 700

Infotainment screen size: 8 in.

Pre-collision warning system: visual warning

Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Hard drive: 60GB

Front brake diameter: 15.8

Rear brake width: 1.5

