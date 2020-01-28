Menu
2019 Bentley Bentayga

V8, 4.0L V8, 542 HP, NAV, 360 CAM, PANO, 22 INCH

2019 Bentley Bentayga

V8, 4.0L V8, 542 HP, NAV, 360 CAM, PANO, 22 INCH

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$259,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 3,993KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4544295
  • Stock #: PC5263
  • VIN: SJAAM2ZV9KC024450
Exterior Colour
Pale Brodgar Metallic
Interior Colour
Hotspur
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
4.0L V8 | 542 HP | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | NIGHT VISION | HEATED SEATS / STEERING WHEEL | HEADS UP DISPLAY







Luxury, Power, Space and Speed. The Bentley Bentayga is the newest offering in the Luxury SUV market. With a powerful 542 Horsepower Twin Turbo V8, the Bentayga haules to 100kmph in just 3.8 seconds. A super comfortable and smooth eight speed automatic transmission and the comfort of all wheel drive! The Bentayga features rich leather, real wood and handcrafted metals to make every surface feel premium. With every option a premium SUV should have like Night Vision, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, a massive Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation and 360 camera you will be sure to enjoy every second in this luxurious land cruiser! Features like Bentley's Drive Dynamic Control, City Safeguard, Park Assist, Pedestrian Warnings, Reverse Traffic Warnings and Traffic Sign Recognition will keep you safe and arriving on time! The craftsmanship and feeling of luxury is unmatched by any other SUV on the market!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • Heated Windshield
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Exterior
  • Roof Rails
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Rear fog lights
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Battery Saver
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • digital odometer
  • Radio data system
  • Driver Information System
  • Cylinder Deactivation
  • Braking Assist
  • Roll Stability Control
  • trailer stability control
  • Active suspension
  • Auxiliary Oil Cooler
  • Push-Button Start
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Cargo Area Floor Mat
  • Multi-function display
  • Auto Start/Stop
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Knee airbags: driver
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Brake drying
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Center console trim: leather
  • Door trim: leather
  • Floor mats: front
  • One-touch windows: 4
  • Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
  • Reading lights: front
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • 4WD type: full time
  • Center differential: mechanical
  • Limited slip differential: center
  • Exhaust: dual tip
  • Rear spoiler color: body-color
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: height
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front suspension type: double wishbone
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
  • Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
  • Liftgate window: fixed
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Driver seat: heated
  • Front headrests: power adjustable
  • Passenger seat: heated
  • Rear seat type: 40-60 split bench
  • Driver adjustable suspension: height
  • Front spring type: pneumatic
  • Rear spring type: pneumatic
  • Self leveling suspension
  • Front wipers: rain sensing
  • Rear air conditioning zones: dual
  • Easy entry: power steering wheel
  • Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers
  • Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
  • Parking sensors: front
  • Upholstery: premium leather
  • Suspension control: electronic
  • Dash trim: leather
  • Tire type: performance
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • Footwell lights
  • Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
  • Subwoofer: 1
  • Memorized settings: 3 driver
  • Camera system: rearview
  • Rear seat: heated
  • Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
  • Side mirrors: auto-dimming
  • Rear seat power adjustments: lumbar
  • Rear brake diameter: 15.0
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
  • Hill holder control
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Grille color: black
  • Taillights: LED
  • Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
  • Navigation system: hard drive
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Skid plate(s)
  • Real time traffic
  • Assist handle: front
  • Window trim: chrome
  • Daytime running lights: LED
  • Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Drive mode selector
  • Rearview monitor: in dash
  • Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
  • Wifi: hotspot
  • Infotainment: Android Auto ready
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 2.27
  • Additional key: removable valet
  • Electronic parking brake: auto off
  • Cargo cover: hard
  • Rear spoiler: roofline
  • Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
  • Digital Sound Processing
  • Courtesy lights: console
  • Wheel spokes: 10
  • Total speakers: 11
  • Floor mat material: premium carpet
  • Locking differential: rear
  • Rear seat folding: flat
  • Laminated glass: acoustic
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Rear wiper: with washer
  • Interior accents: chrome
  • Shift knob trim: chrome
  • Headlights: LED
  • Armrests: rear center with cupholders
  • Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
  • Body side moldings: chrome
  • Solar-tinted glass: front
  • Cross traffic alert: rear
  • Axle ratio: 2.85
  • Wheels: painted alloy
  • In-Dash CD: DVD audio
  • Remote control: audio
  • Headliner trim: Alcantara
  • Bumper detail: front underguard
  • Exhaust tip color: metallic
  • Roof rails color: chrome
  • Front brake width: 1.5
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Spare wheel type: aluminum
  • Power windows: front and rear
  • Watts: 700
  • Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
  • Pre-collision warning system: visual warning
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
  • Hard drive: 60GB
  • Front brake diameter: 15.8
  • Rear brake width: 1.5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

