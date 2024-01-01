Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 BMW 3 Series

54,075 KM

Details Description Features

$34,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Tri Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2019 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Tri Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,590

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
54,075KM
Used
VIN WBA5R7C50KAJ80098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,075 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Park Assist
auto on/off
Power Front Seats
12V outlet
Driver Memory Seat
USB Ports
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
SOS Support System
Tri Zone A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Highline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Volkswagen Atlas Highline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C 63,048 KM $36,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Forte EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Kia Forte EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C 31,339 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Rogue S w/ Bluetooth, Rearview Monitor, Cruise Control, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Nissan Rogue S w/ Bluetooth, Rearview Monitor, Cruise Control, A/C 119,783 KM $14,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 BMW 3 Series