$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2019 BMW 4 Series
440I XDRIVE, CONVERTIBLE, HARMAN SOUND, NAVI
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10498866
- Stock #: PC9745
- VIN: WBA4Z7C5XKEP87923
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black
- Interior Colour Black w/ Blue Highlight
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC9745
- Mileage 73,676 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 BMW 440I X-DRIVE | CONVERTIBLE | 320HP | 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | REAR PARKING AID | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | BRAKE ASSIST | MULTI ZONE A/C | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START | BLUETOOTH | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDRIOD CARPLAY | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE
The 2019 BMW 440i xDrive Convertible is a luxurious and exhilarating open-top sports car that exemplifies the essence of the Bavarian automaker's driving prowess and style. With its sleek and dynamic design, this convertible embodies the perfect blend of sportiness and sophistication. Under the hood, it boasts a robust 3.0-liter inline-six-cylinder turbocharged engine that generates an impressive 320 horsepower, delivering thrilling acceleration and a spirited driving experience.
Inside the cabin, BMW's commitment to luxury and technology is evident, with high-quality materials, comfortable seating, and an intuitive infotainment system. The interior offers a harmonious blend of driver-focused controls and passenger comfort, making it a perfect vehicle for both spirited drives and long-distance cruising. The 2019 BMW 440i xDrive Convertible combines the thrill of a sports car with the luxury and sophistication expected from the BMW brand. It caters to those who crave performance, style, and the joy of open-air driving, making it a standout choice in the convertible sports car segment.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options
on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all
banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the
BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering
many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land
Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website
for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000
sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada.
By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury
and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is
available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian
buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of
the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and
FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Convenience
Seating
Mechanical
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.