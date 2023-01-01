Menu
2019 BMW 4 Series

73,676 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2019 BMW 4 Series

2019 BMW 4 Series

440I XDRIVE, CONVERTIBLE, HARMAN SOUND, NAVI

2019 BMW 4 Series

440I XDRIVE, CONVERTIBLE, HARMAN SOUND, NAVI

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

73,676KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10498866
  • Stock #: PC9745
  • VIN: WBA4Z7C5XKEP87923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black
  • Interior Colour Black w/ Blue Highlight
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC9745
  • Mileage 73,676 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 BMW 440I X-DRIVE | CONVERTIBLE | 320HP | 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | REAR PARKING AID | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | BRAKE ASSIST | MULTI ZONE A/C | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START | BLUETOOTH | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDRIOD CARPLAY | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE







The 2019 BMW 440i xDrive Convertible is a luxurious and exhilarating open-top sports car that exemplifies the essence of the Bavarian automaker's driving prowess and style. With its sleek and dynamic design, this convertible embodies the perfect blend of sportiness and sophistication. Under the hood, it boasts a robust 3.0-liter inline-six-cylinder turbocharged engine that generates an impressive 320 horsepower, delivering thrilling acceleration and a spirited driving experience.







Inside the cabin, BMW's commitment to luxury and technology is evident, with high-quality materials, comfortable seating, and an intuitive infotainment system. The interior offers a harmonious blend of driver-focused controls and passenger comfort, making it a perfect vehicle for both spirited drives and long-distance cruising. The 2019 BMW 440i xDrive Convertible combines the thrill of a sports car with the luxury and sophistication expected from the BMW brand. It caters to those who crave performance, style, and the joy of open-air driving, making it a standout choice in the convertible sports car segment.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options

on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all

banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the

BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering

many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land

Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website

for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000

sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada.

By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury

and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is

available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian

buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of

the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and

FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rollover Protection System
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Exterior

Run flat tires

Additional Features

SURROUND SOUND
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Convertible roof wind blocker
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Rear seat type: bench
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Floor mat material: carpet
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Knee airbags: dual front
Subwoofer: 2
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Convertible rear window: glass
Front struts: MacPherson
Footwell lights
One-touch windows: 2
Convertible roof: power retractable hard top
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Battery: maintenance-free
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Hard drive: 20GB
Axle ratio: 2.81
Front fog lights: LED
Steering ratio: 15.1
Dash trim: simulated wood
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Front brake diameter: 13.4
Infotainment screen size: 8.8 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay
Navigation data: real time traffic
Floor mats: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Rear headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Parking sensors: front / rear
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Shift knob trim: alloy / leather
Storage: door pockets / front seatback
Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent
Center console: front console with armrest and storage / illuminated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Center console trim: leather / simulated wood
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / voice operated
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14
Navigation system: hard drive / voice operated
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release / vehicle and key memory
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto on/off / wiper activated
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Memorized settings: 2 driver / audio system / climate control / driver seat / side mirrors
Taillights: LED / adaptive
Impact sensor: alert system / battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated / sensor-activated
Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Easy entry: manual driver seat / manual passenger seat
Door trim: leather / simulated wood
Interior accents: chrome / woodgrain

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
