2019 BMW 4 Series

97,371 KM

Details

$29,590

+ tax & licensing
$29,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 BMW 4 Series

2019 BMW 4 Series

430i xDrive w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Nav

2019 BMW 4 Series

430i xDrive w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,590

+ taxes & licensing

97,371KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10505544
  Stock #: 22252
  VIN: WBA4W5C52KAE49391

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 97,371 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 02/19/2019 with an estimated $1063.44 of damage. On which a $1063 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Park Assist
USB port
Comfort Access
Power Front Seats
Driver Memory Seat
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Mode Select
SOS Support System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

