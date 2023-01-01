Menu
2019 BMW 4 Series

46,207 KM

Details Description Features

$36,490

+ tax & licensing
$36,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 BMW 4 Series

2019 BMW 4 Series

430i xDrive w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Nav

2019 BMW 4 Series

430i xDrive w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,490

+ taxes & licensing

46,207KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10549638
  Stock #: 22572
  VIN: WBA4J3C52KBL05401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,207 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Seating

REAR HEATED SEATS

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
USB port
Comfort Access
Power Front Seats
Driver Memory Seat
TOUCHSCREEN
AUTO STOP/START
Drive Mode Select
SOS Support System
Harmon/Kardon Premium Audio System

