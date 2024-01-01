Menu
2019 BMW 4 Series

91,000 KM

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 BMW 4 Series

430i xDrive Gran Coupe AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Power Sunroof, Nav

2019 BMW 4 Series

430i xDrive Gran Coupe AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Power Sunroof, Nav

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,000KM
VIN WBA4J3C58KBL05998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C, Push Button Start and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 BMW 4 Series include:

Power Sunroof
Dual-Zone A/C
Push Button Start
Auto-Dimming Driver's Side Mirror
Pedestrian Warning
Lane Departure warning
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32706

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Frontal Collision Warning

Additional Features

Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
USB port
Comfort Access
Power Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Driver Memory Seat
Dual-Zone A/C
Auto Start/Stop
Pedestrian Warning
Drive Mode Select
Wireless Phone Charger
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
SOS Call Support
Auto-Dimming Driver's Side Mirror

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

