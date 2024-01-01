$26,990+ tax & licensing
2019 BMW 4 Series
430i xDrive Gran Coupe AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Power Sunroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,000KM
VIN WBA4J3C58KBL05998
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 91,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C, Push Button Start and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 BMW 4 Series include:
Power Sunroof
Dual-Zone A/C
Push Button Start
Auto-Dimming Driver's Side Mirror
Pedestrian Warning
Lane Departure warning
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32706
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Power Options
12v power outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Frontal Collision Warning
Additional Features
Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
USB port
Comfort Access
Power Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Driver Memory Seat
Dual-Zone A/C
Auto Start/Stop
Pedestrian Warning
Drive Mode Select
Wireless Phone Charger
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
SOS Call Support
Auto-Dimming Driver's Side Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
2019 BMW 4 Series