2019 BMW 7 Series
750i xDrive, 445HP, M SPORT, AWD, HUD, NAV, CAM
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$71,800
- Listing ID: 9036262
- Stock #: PC8615
- VIN: WBA7B0C57KG527587
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 14,544 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 BMW 750i XDRIVE | AWD | M SPORT PACKAGE | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE | PARK ASSIST | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | DRIVING ASSISTANCE PROFESSIONAL | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | POWER AND MEMORY SEATS | PADDLE SHIFTERS | AUTO HOLD | PUSH TO START | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | COMFORT ACCESS | CRUISE CONTROL | HARMAN/KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | CONNECTED DRIVE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2019 BMW 750i features a twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8, making 445 horsepower. Packaged with BMW's smart xDrive AWD system, it is a combination of power and safety that provides thrill and confidence when needed. With the help of BMW's Driving Dynamics Control, the driver can choose settings like Comfort, Eco, Sport, Sport+. All this ensures that this vehicle feels and drives as well as it looks.
This BMW 750i xDrive features a White exterior finish. The Interior features Premium Brown Nappa Leather comfort seating and Fineline Dark wood and Aluminum trim pieces as well as a Leather Covered Instrument Panel. The M Sport trim adds a set of M Sport wheels and M Sport accents throughout the exterior and interior.
This car features Parking Assistant Plus with Surround View, Side Sunshades, and Ambient Lighting Package which offers mood lighting of your choice to surround the interior. The Driving Assistant Plus package offers Lane Assistant, Lane Departure Warning, Active Blind Spot Assist and Active Cruise Control and Park Assistant to ensure you can easily and comfortably park in the hardest of conditions. Besides so many features like Head-Up Display, Navigation, 360 Camera, Parking Sensors, Paddle Shifters, Auto Hold Brakes, Push to Start, Keyless Entry, Blind Spot Assist, Premium Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System, Multifunctional Steering Wheel and much more!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
