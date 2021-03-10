Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 BMW M4

9,448 KM

Details Description Features

$83,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$83,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2019 BMW M4

2019 BMW M4

COMPETITION, $15K MODS, RARE YELLOW, DRIVING AST

Watch This Vehicle

2019 BMW M4

COMPETITION, $15K MODS, RARE YELLOW, DRIVING AST

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 6806186
  2. 6806186
  3. 6806186
  4. 6806186
  5. 6806186
  6. 6806186
Contact Seller

$83,800

+ taxes & licensing

9,448KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6806186
  • Stock #: PC6715
  • VIN: WBS4Y9C58KAG67316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC6715
  • Mileage 9,448 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 BMW M4 | M COMPETITION PACKAGE | RARE AUSTIN YELLOW COLOUR | DRIVING ASSISTANT | STAGE 2 ECU TUNE | SSR 4 KEYED CRANCK HUB | APR DOWNPIPES | SWIFT SPEC-R LOWERING SPRINGS | HEATED SEATS | M DCT WITH DRIVELOGIC | ADAPTIV M SUSPENSION | 20" M-SPORT RIMS | COMFORT ACCESS | MEMORY SEATS | CARBON ROOF | AFTERMARKET CARBON FIBER DIFFUSER AND SPOILER | M-SPORT SEATS BELTS | PARK DISTANCE SENSORS | CRUISE CONTROL WITH BRAKING FUNC | LIGHTS PACKAGE | HEAD UP DISPLAY | HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | CONECTED SERVICES | APPLE CARPLAY PREP | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







Feel the exhilaration of this BMW M4 featuring a BMW M TwinPower Turbocharged Inline-6 engine producing 450 Horsepower mated to a M Dual Clutch Transmission with Drivelogic and Rear Wheels. One of the most iconic sports coupes on the market will give you a pleasure to drive it that will be unmatched to other vehicles. The M DCT transmission was developed in performance in mind. Even with the quick gear changes the rear wheels will not loose traction. The drivelogic system you will be able to selected for how long the gears are held during acceleration to match your driving need. The Adaptive M Suspension will also help you dial the car for your driving need. Whether is a casual drive in the city with Comfort Mode or it is the Sport Mode for days on the track.







This BMW M4 has recieved modifications totaling $15,000. Among them is Stage 2 ECU Tune that has increased the horsepower to around 450. The engine has the SSR Performance 4 Keyed Crank hub that helps in protecting your engine against the crank hub from "slipping" and un-syncing the angles between carnkshaft and camshaft. The M4 also has PAR Downpipes and Swift Spec-R Springs.







Beautiful Coupe profile is in rare Austin Yellow Metallic exterior finish with Carbon Fibre Roof and Aftermarket Carbon Fiber Reardiffuser and Spoiler. Interior is wrapped Black Leather interior with Carbon Fibre Trim Accents. This M4 comes complete with its Competition Package, which includes an Additional 19-Horsepower from Base M4, Upgraded Adaptive Dampers, Upgraded Steering, Active Rear Differential, Revised Stability Control, 20-inch Forged Wheels, Special M Sport seats and M stripe accents for the front seatbelts.







M-Sport Adaptive Suspension control gives you more control on the road and equipped with the renowned BMW iDrive Navigation System with Voice Command, Wireless Charging, Apple Carplay, Wifi Hotspot, Backup Camera and Park Assist Sensors. Never take your eyes off the road with a crisp Heads Up Display showing important vehicle metrics. Enjoy the convenience of Comfort Access making keyless entry easy, Heated Leather Seats with Power/Memory, Harman Kardon Premium Surround Sound System, Adaptive LED Headlights, Climate Control, Cruise Control, HomeLink, and much more. For safety, count on the front, side, curtain airbags, traction control, and much more







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Compass
Climate Control
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Upholstery: Leather
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
2
LEATHER
Retained Accessory Power
10
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
door unlock
Active suspension
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
HD Radio
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
Audio system
power folding
Carbon fiber
Multi-function display
Sports
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Subwoofer: 2
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Suspension control: electronic
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Tire type: performance
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Camera system: rearview
Rolling code security: remote
Center console trim: carbon
Dash trim: carbon
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Total speakers: 14
Watts: 600
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Front headrests: integrated
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear brake diameter: 14.6
Front brake diameter: 15.0
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Hard drive: 20GB
Headlights: LED
Alternator: 210 amps
Axle ratio: 3.46
Cross traffic alert: rear
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
Traffic sign recognition
variable intermittent
Battery disconnect
Rear headrests: integrated
Window defogger: rear
Upholstery accents: cloth
Power activated trunk/hatch: sensor-activated
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
stocks
weather
chrome surround
Infotainment screen size: 8.8 in.
ADAPTIVE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Automatic emergency braking: front pedestrian
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
audio security system
voice operated
12V front
speed sensitive
Google search
news
vehicle location
12V rear
4 total
Twitter
Interior accents: Alcantara
Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Navigation data: real time traffic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 63,004 KM
$57,800 + tax & lic
2020 BMW M4 425HP, M...
 750 KM
$84,800 + tax & lic
2017 Jaguar F-PACE 3...
 84,981 KM
$35,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory