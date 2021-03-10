+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2019 BMW M4 | M COMPETITION PACKAGE | RARE AUSTIN YELLOW COLOUR | DRIVING ASSISTANT | STAGE 2 ECU TUNE | SSR 4 KEYED CRANCK HUB | APR DOWNPIPES | SWIFT SPEC-R LOWERING SPRINGS | HEATED SEATS | M DCT WITH DRIVELOGIC | ADAPTIV M SUSPENSION | 20" M-SPORT RIMS | COMFORT ACCESS | MEMORY SEATS | CARBON ROOF | AFTERMARKET CARBON FIBER DIFFUSER AND SPOILER | M-SPORT SEATS BELTS | PARK DISTANCE SENSORS | CRUISE CONTROL WITH BRAKING FUNC | LIGHTS PACKAGE | HEAD UP DISPLAY | HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | CONECTED SERVICES | APPLE CARPLAY PREP | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
Feel the exhilaration of this BMW M4 featuring a BMW M TwinPower Turbocharged Inline-6 engine producing 450 Horsepower mated to a M Dual Clutch Transmission with Drivelogic and Rear Wheels. One of the most iconic sports coupes on the market will give you a pleasure to drive it that will be unmatched to other vehicles. The M DCT transmission was developed in performance in mind. Even with the quick gear changes the rear wheels will not loose traction. The drivelogic system you will be able to selected for how long the gears are held during acceleration to match your driving need. The Adaptive M Suspension will also help you dial the car for your driving need. Whether is a casual drive in the city with Comfort Mode or it is the Sport Mode for days on the track.
This BMW M4 has recieved modifications totaling $15,000. Among them is Stage 2 ECU Tune that has increased the horsepower to around 450. The engine has the SSR Performance 4 Keyed Crank hub that helps in protecting your engine against the crank hub from "slipping" and un-syncing the angles between carnkshaft and camshaft. The M4 also has PAR Downpipes and Swift Spec-R Springs.
Beautiful Coupe profile is in rare Austin Yellow Metallic exterior finish with Carbon Fibre Roof and Aftermarket Carbon Fiber Reardiffuser and Spoiler. Interior is wrapped Black Leather interior with Carbon Fibre Trim Accents. This M4 comes complete with its Competition Package, which includes an Additional 19-Horsepower from Base M4, Upgraded Adaptive Dampers, Upgraded Steering, Active Rear Differential, Revised Stability Control, 20-inch Forged Wheels, Special M Sport seats and M stripe accents for the front seatbelts.
M-Sport Adaptive Suspension control gives you more control on the road and equipped with the renowned BMW iDrive Navigation System with Voice Command, Wireless Charging, Apple Carplay, Wifi Hotspot, Backup Camera and Park Assist Sensors. Never take your eyes off the road with a crisp Heads Up Display showing important vehicle metrics. Enjoy the convenience of Comfort Access making keyless entry easy, Heated Leather Seats with Power/Memory, Harman Kardon Premium Surround Sound System, Adaptive LED Headlights, Climate Control, Cruise Control, HomeLink, and much more. For safety, count on the front, side, curtain airbags, traction control, and much more
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4