2019 BMW M4

20,600 KM

$93,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

CS, 454 HP, CARBON FIBER, M DRIVERS PKG, HEADS UP

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

20,600KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8191359
  Stock #: PC7821
  VIN: WBS3S7C56KAC09534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 20,600 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 BMW M4 CS COUPE | 3.0 LITER TWIN TURBO I6 | 454 HP | M DRIVERS PACKAGE | ADAPTIVE M CHASIS | M TWIN-CLUTCH TRANSMISSION WITH DRIVELOGIC | MIRRORS PACKAGE | ALCANTARA TRIM | ALCANTARA M STEERING WHEEL | BMW ORGANIC LIGHT | CARBON FIBER ROOF | CARBON FIBER SPOILER | CARBON FIBER FRONT AND REAR AERO | HEADS UP DISPLAY | RAIN SENSORS | CRUISE CONTROL WITH BRAKE FUNCTION | INTELLIGENT EMERGENCY SERVICES | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | HEATED ADJUSTABLE MEMORY SEATS | REAR VIEW CAMERA | ROAD SIGN DETECTION | NAVIGATION SYSTEM PROFESSIONAL | SAN MARINO BLUE | REAL TIME TRAFFIC INFORMATION | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | SATELLITE RADIO | CANADIAN VEHICLE







Feel the exhilaration of this special BMW M4 CS featuring a BMW M Twin Power Turbocharged Inline-6 engine producing 454HP mated to an M Dual Clutch drive Logic Transmission with and Rear Wheel Drive you'll love the drive. One of the most iconic cars in the world, the gold standard of the sports coupe. The CS edition comes with 29 additional HP compared to the basic M4. The CS is tuned to an even more performance driving feel.







Beautiful Coupe profile with San Marino Blue exterior finish with Carbon Fiber Roof and Hood and Black Leather and Alcantara interior along with an Individual Anthracite Roof Lining will have people turning heads. The steering wheel will make you feel like you are holding a race car wheel because of the Alcantara finish too. This M4 comes complete with its CS Package, which includes an Additional 29-Horsepower (from 425HP to 454HP), Upgraded Adaptive Dampers, Upgraded Steering, Active Rear Differential, Revised Stability Control and lightweight heated M Sport seats.







M-Sport Adaptive Suspension control gives you more control on the road and is equipped with the renowned BMW iDrive Navigation System with Voice Command, Backup Camera and Park Distance Control. Enjoy the convenience of Comfort Access making keyless entry easy and Heated Seats with Power/Memory. For safety, count on the front, side, curtain airbags, traction control, and much more.









WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
Drive mode selector
Phone
HD Radio
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Climate Control
HEATED
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Rear
2
LEATHER
10
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
door unlock
Active suspension
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
Audio system
power folding
Multi-function display
Sports
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Regenerative braking system
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Front struts
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Suspension control: electronic
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Tire type: performance
Shift knob trim: leather
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Camera system: rearview
Rolling code security: remote
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Front air conditioning zones: single
Navigation system: hard drive
Storage: front seatback
Exhaust: quad tip
Front headrests: integrated
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Hard drive: 20GB
Headlights: LED
Alternator: 210 amps
Axle ratio: 3.46
Grille color: black surround
Wheels: painted alloy
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Battery disconnect
Rear headrests: integrated
Upholstery accents: Alcantara
Window defogger: rear
Rear spoiler color: carbon fiber
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
stocks
weather
Pedestrian Detection
Infotainment screen size: 8.8 in.
ADAPTIVE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
audio security system
voice operated
12V front
speed sensitive
Google search
news
vehicle location
12V rear
Twitter
front pedestrian
Interior accents: Alcantara
Steering wheel trim: Alcantara
Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Navigation data: real time traffic

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

