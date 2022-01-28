$93,800+ tax & licensing
416-510-3333
2019 BMW M4
CS, 454 HP, CARBON FIBER, M DRIVERS PKG, HEADS UP
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$93,800
- Listing ID: 8191359
- Stock #: PC7821
- VIN: WBS3S7C56KAC09534
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 20,600 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 BMW M4 CS COUPE | 3.0 LITER TWIN TURBO I6 | 454 HP | M DRIVERS PACKAGE | ADAPTIVE M CHASIS | M TWIN-CLUTCH TRANSMISSION WITH DRIVELOGIC | MIRRORS PACKAGE | ALCANTARA TRIM | ALCANTARA M STEERING WHEEL | BMW ORGANIC LIGHT | CARBON FIBER ROOF | CARBON FIBER SPOILER | CARBON FIBER FRONT AND REAR AERO | HEADS UP DISPLAY | RAIN SENSORS | CRUISE CONTROL WITH BRAKE FUNCTION | INTELLIGENT EMERGENCY SERVICES | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | HEATED ADJUSTABLE MEMORY SEATS | REAR VIEW CAMERA | ROAD SIGN DETECTION | NAVIGATION SYSTEM PROFESSIONAL | SAN MARINO BLUE | REAL TIME TRAFFIC INFORMATION | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | SATELLITE RADIO | CANADIAN VEHICLE
Feel the exhilaration of this special BMW M4 CS featuring a BMW M Twin Power Turbocharged Inline-6 engine producing 454HP mated to an M Dual Clutch drive Logic Transmission with and Rear Wheel Drive you'll love the drive. One of the most iconic cars in the world, the gold standard of the sports coupe. The CS edition comes with 29 additional HP compared to the basic M4. The CS is tuned to an even more performance driving feel.
Beautiful Coupe profile with San Marino Blue exterior finish with Carbon Fiber Roof and Hood and Black Leather and Alcantara interior along with an Individual Anthracite Roof Lining will have people turning heads. The steering wheel will make you feel like you are holding a race car wheel because of the Alcantara finish too. This M4 comes complete with its CS Package, which includes an Additional 29-Horsepower (from 425HP to 454HP), Upgraded Adaptive Dampers, Upgraded Steering, Active Rear Differential, Revised Stability Control and lightweight heated M Sport seats.
M-Sport Adaptive Suspension control gives you more control on the road and is equipped with the renowned BMW iDrive Navigation System with Voice Command, Backup Camera and Park Distance Control. Enjoy the convenience of Comfort Access making keyless entry easy and Heated Seats with Power/Memory. For safety, count on the front, side, curtain airbags, traction control, and much more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
