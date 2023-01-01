$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 BMW M5
COMPETITION,V8 617HP,PREMIUM PKG,MASSAGE SEATS
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9929
- Mileage 50,688 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 BMW M5 COMPETITION | XDRIVE AWD | 4.4L V8 TWIN-TURBOCHARGED | 617HP | PREMIUM PACKAGE | COMPETITION PACKAGE | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | ADVANCED DRIVER PACKAGE | PRIVACY PACKAGE | FRONT MASSAGE SEATS | M MULTIFUNCTION SEAT | BMW DISPLAY KEY | DRIVING ASSISTANCE | PARKING ASSISTANT PLUS | RHODONITE SILVER METALLIC EXTERIOR PAINT | M FLAP EXHAUST SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | SURROUND VIEW | 20 M LT ALLOY WHEELS | ADAPTIVE LED HEADLIGHTS | HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | BMW GESTURE CONTROL | WI-FI HOTSPOT | HIGH BEAM ASSISTANT | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | CANADIAN VEHICLE
The 2019 BMW M5 Competition is a high-performance luxury sedan that exudes power, precision, and sophistication. With its athletic design, this car blends the practicality of a four-door sedan with the heart-pounding excitement of a sports car. Under the hood lies a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, producing a staggering 617 horsepower, making it one of the most potent sedans on the market. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system, the M5 Competition rockets from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.1 seconds.
This 2019 BMW M5 COMPETITION features a Rhodonite Silver Metallic exterior finish with Blue M Sport Brake Calipers and 20" Style 706M wheels, it's definitely certified eye candy. Inside it features an Black Extended Merino leather interior, which, when coupled with the aforementioned exterior colour, really sets the car off as the subtle yet sophisticated autobahn missile it is. This 2019 BMW M5 also has all the unique BMW options available to it such as Heated and Massage Seats, a Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System, M Flap Exhaust, individual Shadowline headlights, Stiffer Springs and Suspension components, Message Seats, Alcantara Roof Liner, Wireless Device Charging and so much more!
What sets the M5 Competition apart is its dynamic performance capabilities. It features adaptive suspension, precise steering, and a range of driving modes, allowing drivers to tailor the driving experience to their preferences, from smooth and comfortable cruising to exhilarating sports car-like handling.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
