2019 BMW M5

VIN: WBSJF0C51KB285110

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Singapore Gray Metallic

Interior Colour Aragon Brown

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 12,701 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Interior Cruise Control Compass Heated Steering Wheel HEAD-UP DISPLAY Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat Drive mode selector Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone HD Radio Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort Climate Control HEATED Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Additional Features Rear 3 20 Carpet 2 LEATHER Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level Leatherette PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip door unlock Active suspension Push-Button Start integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Touch screen display Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Audio system power folding Carbon fiber Multi-function display Sports Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers Post-Collision Safety System Vehicle and Key Memory ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Regenerative braking system Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Subwoofer: 2 Easy entry: power steering wheel Memorized settings: 2 driver Parking sensors: front Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Suspension control: electronic Satellite communications: BMW Assist Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Tire type: performance Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Limited slip differential: rear Premium brand: harman/kardon Surround sound: 5.1 Camera system: rearview Rear brake diameter: 15.0 Power activated trunk/hatch: open and close Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Axle ratio: 3.15 Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Total speakers: 14 Watts: 600 Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust: quad tip Front headrests: integrated Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Rear brake width: 1.1 Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Painted brake calipers Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Premium brakes Battery: maintenance-free Electronic parking brake: auto off Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Digital Sound Processing Power windows: safety reverse Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Floor material: cargo area carpet Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas Spare tire kit: inflator kit Hard drive: 20GB Mirror color: black Headlights: LED Cross traffic alert: rear Front brake width: 1.42 Center console trim: aluminum Dash trim: aluminum Door trim: aluminum Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Lane deviation sensors Traffic sign recognition Headliner trim: Alcantara variable intermittent Battery disconnect Rear spoiler color: black Window defogger: rear Front brake diameter: 15.6 Footwell lights: color-adjustable Exhaust tip color: black Steering ratio: 14.3 Connected in-car apps: Facebook LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: horn/light operation stocks weather Pedestrian Detection Infotainment screen size: 10.2 in. Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. ADAPTIVE Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cargo area floor mat: carpet Cornering Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status mast maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt audio security system voice operated 12V front sensor-activated auto high beam dimmer speed sensitive Google search news self-leveling vehicle location 12V rear Twitter front pedestrian carbon Gesture infotainment controls vibrating steering wheel Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Navigation data: real time traffic

