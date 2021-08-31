+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2019 BMW M5 | COMPETITION PACKAGE | AWD | 617HP TWIN TURBO V8 | PARKING ASSISTANT PLUS | | ADVANCED DRIVERS ASSISTANCE PACKAGE | NAVIGATION SYSTEM PROFESSIONAL | M SPORT CARBON BRAKES | M SPORT | 360 CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | HEAD UP DISPLAY | HARMON KARDON SURROND SOUND | BMW DIGITAL KEY | BMW DISPLAY KEY | MEMORY SEATS | FULL MERINO LEATHER SEATS | BMW GESTURE CONTROL | BMW LASER LIGHTS | PADDLE SHIFTERS | ACTIVE EXHAUST | HEATED AND VENTED MASSAGE FRONT SEATS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2019 BMW M5 Competition set a new benchmark for performance saloon cars. With over 600 horsepower firing out of the M5's twin-turbo charged V8 engine, you will have plenty of power. With the help of fast shifting 8-Speed Gearbox and xDrive system the power will be delivered fast and efficiently. Although on standard the car is in AWD mode, you will be able to switch it to RWD for pure driving experience. With the help of all-wheel drive and launch control, BMW says, the M5 Competition does 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds putting it right next to supercar category wile at the same time having large Interior that is wrapped in Exclusive Aragon Brown Leather with Heated and Cooled Massage Seats. The exterior is in beautiful Singapore Metallic Grey colour with M Sport Carbon Ceramic Brakes will look stunning in any environment.
The M5 Competition Chassis has been setup for better performance with 10 percent stiffer springs as well as the stiffer anti-roll bar. The new addition to this Competition is the Track Mode, it turns off all the electronic aids, safety systems and even the infotainment system so you can focus on the track.
M5 Competition puts concerns to rest within minutes of belting into the seats, as it insulates its occupants against sounds and vibrations that would indicate how quickly the world outside is flying by. Everything about the M5 interior feels substantial, from the myriad electronic switches and heavily bolstered seats to the thick steering wheel and hefty gearshift. At a standstill, the weight of it all feels as if it would make for a clumsy drive experience. But once you're off and rolling, the M5 moves with an unnatural ease.
Inside, the M5 is adorned with all the latest technology BMW has to offer. It comes with Live Cockpit Professional, which features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch central touchscreen. Wireless Apple CarPlay smartphone integration is standard. For safety, the adaptive cruise control transitions from braking to accelerating smoothly and maintains its set speed on steep grades. Lane keeping assist helps the car stay centered without forcing the wheel from your control. A surround-view monitor helps in tight spots.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum clien
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4