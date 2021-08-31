Menu
2019 BMW M5

12,701 KM

Details Description Features

$116,800

+ tax & licensing
$116,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2019 BMW M5

2019 BMW M5

COMPETITION, 617 HP, V8 TWIN TURBO, CARBON FIBER,

2019 BMW M5

COMPETITION, 617 HP, V8 TWIN TURBO, CARBON FIBER,

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$116,800

+ taxes & licensing

12,701KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7850826
  • Stock #: PC7588
  • VIN: WBSJF0C51KB285110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Singapore Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Aragon Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7588
  • Mileage 12,701 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 BMW M5 | COMPETITION PACKAGE | AWD | 617HP TWIN TURBO V8 | PARKING ASSISTANT PLUS | | ADVANCED DRIVERS ASSISTANCE PACKAGE | NAVIGATION SYSTEM PROFESSIONAL | M SPORT CARBON BRAKES | M SPORT | 360 CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | HEAD UP DISPLAY | HARMON KARDON SURROND SOUND | BMW DIGITAL KEY | BMW DISPLAY KEY | MEMORY SEATS | FULL MERINO LEATHER SEATS | BMW GESTURE CONTROL | BMW LASER LIGHTS | PADDLE SHIFTERS | ACTIVE EXHAUST | HEATED AND VENTED MASSAGE FRONT SEATS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2019 BMW M5 Competition set a new benchmark for performance saloon cars. With over 600 horsepower firing out of the M5's twin-turbo charged V8 engine, you will have plenty of power. With the help of fast shifting 8-Speed Gearbox and xDrive system the power will be delivered fast and efficiently. Although on standard the car is in AWD mode, you will be able to switch it to RWD for pure driving experience. With the help of all-wheel drive and launch control, BMW says, the M5 Competition does 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds putting it right next to supercar category wile at the same time having large Interior that is wrapped in Exclusive Aragon Brown Leather with Heated and Cooled Massage Seats. The exterior is in beautiful Singapore Metallic Grey colour with M Sport Carbon Ceramic Brakes will look stunning in any environment.







The M5 Competition Chassis has been setup for better performance with 10 percent stiffer springs as well as the stiffer anti-roll bar. The new addition to this Competition is the Track Mode, it turns off all the electronic aids, safety systems and even the infotainment system so you can focus on the track.







M5 Competition puts concerns to rest within minutes of belting into the seats, as it insulates its occupants against sounds and vibrations that would indicate how quickly the world outside is flying by. Everything about the M5 interior feels substantial, from the myriad electronic switches and heavily bolstered seats to the thick steering wheel and hefty gearshift. At a standstill, the weight of it all feels as if it would make for a clumsy drive experience. But once you're off and rolling, the M5 moves with an unnatural ease.







Inside, the M5 is adorned with all the latest technology BMW has to offer. It comes with Live Cockpit Professional, which features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch central touchscreen. Wireless Apple CarPlay smartphone integration is standard. For safety, the adaptive cruise control transitions from braking to accelerating smoothly and maintains its set speed on steep grades. Lane keeping assist helps the car stay centered without forcing the wheel from your control. A surround-view monitor helps in tight spots.















WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat
Trip Odometer
Phone
HD Radio
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Climate Control
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Rear
3
20
Carpet
2
LEATHER
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
Leatherette
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
door unlock
Active suspension
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Audio system
power folding
Carbon fiber
Multi-function display
Sports
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Regenerative braking system
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Subwoofer: 2
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Tire type: performance
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Limited slip differential: rear
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Surround sound: 5.1
Camera system: rearview
Rear brake diameter: 15.0
Power activated trunk/hatch: open and close
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Axle ratio: 3.15
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Total speakers: 14
Watts: 600
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Front headrests: integrated
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Rear brake width: 1.1
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Power windows: safety reverse
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Floor material: cargo area carpet
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Hard drive: 20GB
Mirror color: black
Headlights: LED
Cross traffic alert: rear
Front brake width: 1.42
Center console trim: aluminum
Dash trim: aluminum
Door trim: aluminum
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
Traffic sign recognition
Headliner trim: Alcantara
variable intermittent
Battery disconnect
Rear spoiler color: black
Window defogger: rear
Front brake diameter: 15.6
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Exhaust tip color: black
Steering ratio: 14.3
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
stocks
weather
Pedestrian Detection
Infotainment screen size: 10.2 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
ADAPTIVE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Cornering
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
audio security system
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
Google search
news
self-leveling
vehicle location
12V rear
Twitter
front pedestrian
carbon
Gesture infotainment controls
vibrating steering wheel
Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Navigation data: real time traffic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

