Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 BMW M5

41,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2019 BMW M5

2019 BMW M5

COMPETITION, 617 HP, CARBON FIBER, MASSAGE, NAVI,

Watch This Vehicle

2019 BMW M5

COMPETITION, 617 HP, CARBON FIBER, MASSAGE, NAVI,

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

41,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8145751
  • Stock #: PC7805
  • VIN: WBSJF0C54KB285179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snapper Rocks Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7805
  • Mileage 41,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 BMW M5 COMPETITION | 4.4 LITER TWIN TURBO V8 | 617 HP | COMPETITION PACKAGE | M SPORT EXHAUST | COMFORT ACCESS SYSTEMS | DRIVING ASSISTANT | PARKING ASSISTANT PLUS | INTELLIGENT EMERGENCY CALL | BMW DISPLAY KEY | BMW GESTURE CONTROL | HEATED VENTED FRONT SEATS | MASSAGE FRONT SEATS | M SEAT BELTS | HEATED REAR SEATS | CERAMIC CONTROLS | ADAPTIVE LED HEADLIGHTS | ACTIVE PROTECTION | NAVIGATION SYSTEM PROFESSIONAL | REAL TIME TRAFFIC INFORMATION | BOWERS & WILKINS DIAMOND SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | SATELLTIE RADIO | WIFI HOTSPOT | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2019 BMW M5, has proven over the years that is a sports sedan that is a well engineered masterpiece, the competition package adds an exhilarating twist to all aspects of driving. This combination adds a performance enhancing package to the already powerful 4.4 Liter Twinturbo V8 Engine that can now produce up to 617 HP that is pushed through an 8 speed automatic transmission.







Featured in an unique Blue Metallic exterior paint, this 2019 BMW M5 also has all the unique BMW options available to it such as, M Carbon Fiber Engine Cover, M Sport Exhausts, individual shadowline headlights, M Sport Composite brakes to really enhance the look of this M5.







Inside this car is also fully loaded with feautures not seen anywhere else such as, an upgraded Black Leather Interior, plentiful Carbon Fiber Interior Trims, M Sport Steering Wheel with paddle shifters, and BMW M5 Competition illuminated Door sill. You would not find another package more enticing than this.







Of course we cannot forget amenities unique to only BMW such as, Heated Vented Front Seats with Massage function, Traffic Jam assist, Driving assistant professional, Active Protection, Parking Assistant Plus, BMW Gesture Controls, Surround View Camera, Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, and Navigation Professional Plus. Features not seen in any other luxury performance sedan.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat
Phone
HD Radio
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Climate Control
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Rear
3
20
Carpet
2
LEATHER
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
Leatherette
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
door unlock
Active suspension
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Audio system
power folding
Carbon fiber
Multi-function display
Sports
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Regenerative braking system
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Subwoofer: 2
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Tire type: performance
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Limited slip differential: rear
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Surround sound: 5.1
Camera system: rearview
Rear brake diameter: 15.0
Power activated trunk/hatch: open and close
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Axle ratio: 3.15
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Total speakers: 14
Watts: 600
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Front headrests: integrated
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Rear brake width: 1.1
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Power windows: safety reverse
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Floor material: cargo area carpet
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Hard drive: 20GB
Mirror color: black
Headlights: LED
Cross traffic alert: rear
Front brake width: 1.42
Center console trim: aluminum
Dash trim: aluminum
Door trim: aluminum
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
Traffic sign recognition
Headliner trim: Alcantara
variable intermittent
Battery disconnect
Rear spoiler color: black
Window defogger: rear
Front brake diameter: 15.6
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Exhaust tip color: black
Steering ratio: 14.3
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
stocks
weather
Pedestrian Detection
Infotainment screen size: 10.2 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
ADAPTIVE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Cornering
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
audio security system
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
Google search
news
self-leveling
vehicle location
12V rear
Twitter
front pedestrian
carbon
Gesture infotainment controls
vibrating steering wheel
Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Navigation data: real time traffic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 19,291 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 BMW M5 Competit...
 13,552 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 BMW M5 COMPETIT...
 11,167 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory