Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
66,416KM
VIN WBXHT3C59K5N79128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,416 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Panoramic Sunroof, SOS Call Support, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 BMW X1 include:

Panoramic Sunroof
SOS Call Support
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rear Air Vents
Garage Door Opener
Navigation
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 36018

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Push Button Start

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Electronic Parking Brake
Frontal Collision Warning

Additional Features

REAR AIR VENTS
Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Auto Start/Stop
Pedestrian Warning
Driver’s Memory Seat
SOS Call Support
Auto Dimming Driver’s Side Mirror
Drive Mode Selct

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

