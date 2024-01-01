$25,590+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 BMW X1
xDrive28i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Nav, Dual Zone A/C
2019 BMW X1
xDrive28i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Nav, Dual Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
66,416KM
VIN WBXHT3C59K5N79128
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 66,416 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Panoramic Sunroof, SOS Call Support, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere.
The top features for this 2019 BMW X1 include:
Panoramic Sunroof
SOS Call Support
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rear Air Vents
Garage Door Opener
Navigation
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36018
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Push Button Start
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Electronic Parking Brake
Frontal Collision Warning
Additional Features
REAR AIR VENTS
Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Auto Start/Stop
Pedestrian Warning
Driver’s Memory Seat
SOS Call Support
Auto Dimming Driver’s Side Mirror
Drive Mode Selct
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2019 BMW X1