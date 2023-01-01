Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 BMW X3

62,000 KM

Details Description Features

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 BMW X3

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
62,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10181892
  • Stock #: 19888
  • VIN: 5UXTR9C55KLP82567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
WIRELESS CHARGING

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera

Exterior

Panoramic Moonroof

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Aux input
Comfort Access
Power Front Seats
Surround Cameras
Driver Memory Seat
TOUCHSCREEN
USB Ports
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Harman Kardon Premium Sound System
AUTO STOP/START
Driver Side Auto Dimming Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2019 Subaru Forester...
 83,503 KM
$30,590 + tax & lic
2019 BMW X3 xDrive30...
 62,000 KM
$38,990 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 68,600 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory