2019 BMW X3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,990 + taxes & licensing
6 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10181892

10181892 Stock #: 19888

19888 VIN: 5UXTR9C55KLP82567

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror WIRELESS CHARGING Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Apple CarPlay Comfort REAR CLIMATE CONTROL Dual Zone A/C Safety Rearview Camera Exterior Panoramic Moonroof Additional Features Paddle Shifters Park Assist HEADS UP DISPLAY Aux input Comfort Access Power Front Seats Surround Cameras Driver Memory Seat TOUCHSCREEN USB Ports Heated Front & Rear Seats Harman Kardon Premium Sound System AUTO STOP/START Driver Side Auto Dimming Exterior Mirror

