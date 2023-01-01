$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2019 BMW X3
M40I, 355HP, PADDLE SHIFTERS, HUD, PARK ASSIST
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10550538
- Stock #: PC9797
- VIN: 5UXTS3C56K0Z03027
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbon Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9797
- Mileage 119,949 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 BMW X3 M40I | 355HP | 3.0L V6 TURBO | 8 SPEED SHIFTABLE AUTOMATIC | SPORT FRONT SEATS | DRIVER ATTENTION ALERT | STABILITY CONTROL | REARVIEW CAMERA | FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS | APPLE CARPLAY | NAVIGATION | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | HEADS UP DISPLAY | HEATED FRONT SEATS | LANE DEPATURE WARNING | PADDLE SHIFTERS | PANORAMIC VIEW MONITOR | WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER | COMFORT ACCESS SYSTEM | PARKING ASSISTANCE PACK | MULTI DISPLAY | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX |
The 2019 BMW X3 M40i stands out as a high-performance variant of BMW's popular compact luxury SUV, combining the practicality and comfort of an SUV with the heart-pounding excitement of an M-badged vehicle. At the core of this model is a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine, delivering a robust 355 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque.
What truly sets the X3 M40i apart is its sport-tuned suspension and precise steering, which provide a remarkably agile and engaging driving experience. Whether you're cruising on the highway or navigating twisty backroads, this BMW handles with poise and confidence. The M Sport exhaust system adds a delightful soundtrack to the driving experience, further enhancing the vehicle's sporty character.
In conclusion, the 2019 BMW X3 M40i strikes a remarkable balance between luxury, practicality, and high-performance excitement. It's a versatile and spirited SUV that caters to drivers seeking a thrilling ride without compromising on comfort and everyday functionality. With its powerful engine, sharp handling, and stylish design, the X3 M40i is an enticing choice for those who demand both performance and versatility in their daily driving experience.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Convenience
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.