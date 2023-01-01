Menu
2019 BMW X3

119,949 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2019 BMW X3

2019 BMW X3

M40I, 355HP, PADDLE SHIFTERS, HUD, PARK ASSIST

2019 BMW X3

M40I, 355HP, PADDLE SHIFTERS, HUD, PARK ASSIST

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

119,949KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10550538
  • Stock #: PC9797
  • VIN: 5UXTS3C56K0Z03027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbon Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9797
  • Mileage 119,949 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 BMW X3 M40I | 355HP | 3.0L V6 TURBO | 8 SPEED SHIFTABLE AUTOMATIC | SPORT FRONT SEATS | DRIVER ATTENTION ALERT | STABILITY CONTROL | REARVIEW CAMERA | FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS | APPLE CARPLAY | NAVIGATION | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | HEADS UP DISPLAY | HEATED FRONT SEATS | LANE DEPATURE WARNING | PADDLE SHIFTERS | PANORAMIC VIEW MONITOR | WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER | COMFORT ACCESS SYSTEM | PARKING ASSISTANCE PACK | MULTI DISPLAY | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX |







The 2019 BMW X3 M40i stands out as a high-performance variant of BMW's popular compact luxury SUV, combining the practicality and comfort of an SUV with the heart-pounding excitement of an M-badged vehicle. At the core of this model is a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine, delivering a robust 355 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque.







What truly sets the X3 M40i apart is its sport-tuned suspension and precise steering, which provide a remarkably agile and engaging driving experience. Whether you're cruising on the highway or navigating twisty backroads, this BMW handles with poise and confidence. The M Sport exhaust system adds a delightful soundtrack to the driving experience, further enhancing the vehicle's sporty character.







In conclusion, the 2019 BMW X3 M40i strikes a remarkable balance between luxury, practicality, and high-performance excitement. It's a versatile and spirited SUV that caters to drivers seeking a thrilling ride without compromising on comfort and everyday functionality. With its powerful engine, sharp handling, and stylish design, the X3 M40i is an enticing choice for those who demand both performance and versatility in their daily driving experience.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Run flat tires

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.39

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Shift knob trim: alloy
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Trailer hitch: ready
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Upholstery: leatherette
Knee airbags: dual front
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Front struts: MacPherson
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Watts: 205
Front brake diameter: 13.7
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Total speakers: 12
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Body side moldings: body-color
Grille color: metallic
Rear spoiler: roofline
Power windows: safety reverse
Alternator: 105 amps
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Mirror color: black
Door sill trim: scuff plate
Front fog lights: LED
Rear brake width: 0.94
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Rear brake diameter: 13.5
Window defogger: rear
Exhaust tip color: black
Steering ratio: 16.8
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10.25 in.
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Roof rails: black
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding
Reading lights: front / rear
Floor material: cargo area carpet / carpet
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio
Parking sensors: front / rear
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / visual warning
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control / independently controlled
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release / vehicle and key memory
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Memorized settings: 2 driver / audio system / climate control / driver seat / side mirrors
Taillights: LED / adaptive
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian
Impact sensor: alert system / battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated / sensor-activated
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / cornering / self-leveling / wiper activated
Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone
Dash trim: aluminum / leatherette
Interior accents: aluminum / chrome
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power panoramic / power sunshade / tilt/slide
Center console trim: aluminum / leatherette
Door trim: aluminum / leatherette
Front brake width: 1.41
Storage: accessory hook / cargo net / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback

