Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: December 2nd 2020 - Glass Record - $128.00

2019 BMW X3

53,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Nav

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

53,000KM
Used
VIN 5UXTR9C51KLR11226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
USB port
Comfort Access
Power Front Seats
Driver Memory Seat
AUTO STOP/START
Drive Mode Select
SOS Support System

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 BMW X3