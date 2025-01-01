Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Panoramic Sunroof , Sos Call Support , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 BMW X3 include:

Panoramic Sunroof
Sos Call Support
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Paddle Shifters
Bluetooth
Apple Carplay

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 44626

2019 BMW X3

73,500 KM

$28,590

+ tax & licensing
2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

12174160

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$28,590

+ taxes & licensing

Used
73,500KM
VIN 5UXTR9C50KLR05255

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 73,500 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Panoramic Sunroof , Sos Call Support , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 BMW X3 include:

Panoramic Sunroof
Sos Call Support
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Paddle Shifters
Bluetooth
Apple Carplay

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 44626

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist

Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Auto Headlights

Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake
Forward Collision Warning

Auto Windshield Wipers

Park Assist
USB port
Lane Assist
12V outlet
Memory Driver's Seats
Touchscreen Display
Auto Start/Stop
Power Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Tri Zone A/C
SOS Call Support
Pedestrian Warning active
Hil Decent Assist

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$28,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 BMW X3