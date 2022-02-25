Menu
2019 BMW X4

64,143 KM

Details Description Features

$63,800

+ tax & licensing
$63,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

M40i, AWD, 355HP, SPORT SEATS, HUD, PANO

M40i, AWD, 355HP, SPORT SEATS, HUD, PANO

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$63,800

+ taxes & licensing

64,143KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8340897
  • Stock #: PC7940
  • VIN: 5UXUJ5C5XKLJ63967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Phytonic Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Tacora Red w/ Contrast Stitching
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7940
  • Mileage 64,143 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 BMW X4 M40i XDRIVE | AWD | 3.0L I6 | 355 HP | SPORTS SEATS | M SPORT PACKAGE | M AERODYNAMICS PACKAGE | HEADS UP DISPLAY | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | ADAPTIVE M CHASSIS | DRIVING ASSISTANT PACKAGE | BACK UP CAMERA | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | NAVIGATION | SATELLITE RADIO | SURROUND VIEW | XENON LIGHTS | COMFORT ACCESS | HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | AUTO START/STOP | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The BMW X4 M40I has a 3.0 Liter inline-6 cylinder engine producing 355 Horsepower. That power is sent through an 8-speed automatic gearbox and BMW's AWD drive system. The M40i adds adaptive suspension as well as unique M-Sport exterior body touches and RS wheels along with 20'' M Rims and M sport Brakes. This X4 comes in a Carbon Black Exterior color and A Red Vernasca/Tacora Leather Interior.







Standard features: leather, adaptive dampers, a sunroof, parking sensors, cruise control, dual power seats, a proximity key, rain-sensing wipers, and a power liftgate all are included.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Net
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
door pockets
Drive mode selector
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Climate Control
HEATED
Rear Privacy Glass
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.39
Rear
3
2
Trunk release
Chrome
PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
Leatherette
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Run flat tires
one-touch open/close
door unlock
Active suspension
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Jack
range
Audio system
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Trailer hitch: ready
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Parking sensors: front
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Suspension control: electronic
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Watts: 205
Front brake diameter: 13.7
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Total speakers: 12
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Interior accents: aluminum
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Body side moldings: body-color
Grille color: metallic
Power windows: safety reverse
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Alternator: 105 amps
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Hard drive: 20GB
Mirror color: black
Headlights: LED
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Door sill trim: scuff plate
Storage: accessory hook
Front fog lights: LED
Center console trim: aluminum
Dash trim: aluminum
Door trim: aluminum
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Battery disconnect
Rear brake diameter: 13.5
Window defogger: rear
Exhaust tip color: black
Steering ratio: 16.8
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
ADAPTIVE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10.25 in.
Cornering
Power Panoramic
Automatic emergency braking: front pedestrian
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
rear folding
maintenance due
wiper activated
audio security system
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
self-leveling
vehicle location
12V rear
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
auto-locking
independently controlled
Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill descent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

