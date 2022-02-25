$63,800+ tax & licensing
2019 BMW X4
M40i, AWD, 355HP, SPORT SEATS, HUD, PANO
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$63,800
- Listing ID: 8340897
- Stock #: PC7940
- VIN: 5UXUJ5C5XKLJ63967
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Phytonic Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Tacora Red w/ Contrast Stitching
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,143 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 BMW X4 M40i XDRIVE | AWD | 3.0L I6 | 355 HP | SPORTS SEATS | M SPORT PACKAGE | M AERODYNAMICS PACKAGE | HEADS UP DISPLAY | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | ADAPTIVE M CHASSIS | DRIVING ASSISTANT PACKAGE | BACK UP CAMERA | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | NAVIGATION | SATELLITE RADIO | SURROUND VIEW | XENON LIGHTS | COMFORT ACCESS | HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | AUTO START/STOP | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The BMW X4 M40I has a 3.0 Liter inline-6 cylinder engine producing 355 Horsepower. That power is sent through an 8-speed automatic gearbox and BMW's AWD drive system. The M40i adds adaptive suspension as well as unique M-Sport exterior body touches and RS wheels along with 20'' M Rims and M sport Brakes. This X4 comes in a Carbon Black Exterior color and A Red Vernasca/Tacora Leather Interior.
Standard features: leather, adaptive dampers, a sunroof, parking sensors, cruise control, dual power seats, a proximity key, rain-sensing wipers, and a power liftgate all are included.
