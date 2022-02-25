2019 BMW X4

$63,800 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 1 4 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8340897

8340897 Stock #: PC7940

PC7940 VIN: 5UXUJ5C5XKLJ63967

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Phytonic Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Tacora Red w/ Contrast Stitching

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7940

Mileage 64,143 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Cargo Net Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat door pockets Drive mode selector Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort Climate Control HEATED Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Axle ratio: 3.39 Additional Features Rear 3 2 Trunk release Chrome PERFORMANCE EXHAUST low oil pressure digital odometer 14 low fuel level Leatherette PADDLE SHIFTER POWER SUNSHADE side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear door type: Power liftgate Rear spoiler: Lip Run flat tires one-touch open/close door unlock Active suspension integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Touch screen display Jack range Audio system power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System Vehicle and Key Memory ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Trailer hitch: ready Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Memorized settings: 2 driver Parking sensors: front Front suspension type: double ball joint Suspension control: electronic Satellite communications: BMW Assist Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Front struts: MacPherson Center console: front console with armrest and storage Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Watts: 205 Front brake diameter: 13.7 Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Taillights: LED Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Total speakers: 12 Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Interior accents: aluminum Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control Painted brake calipers Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Premium brakes Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Electronic parking brake: auto off Body side moldings: body-color Grille color: metallic Power windows: safety reverse Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Alternator: 105 amps Rear air conditioning zones: single Hard drive: 20GB Mirror color: black Headlights: LED Armrests: rear center with cupholders Door sill trim: scuff plate Storage: accessory hook Front fog lights: LED Center console trim: aluminum Dash trim: aluminum Door trim: aluminum Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning variable intermittent Battery disconnect Rear brake diameter: 13.5 Window defogger: rear Exhaust tip color: black Steering ratio: 16.8 LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: horn/light operation ADAPTIVE Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Infotainment screen size: 10.25 in. Cornering Power Panoramic Automatic emergency braking: front pedestrian iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status mast rear folding maintenance due wiper activated audio security system voice operated 12V front sensor-activated auto high beam dimmer speed sensitive self-leveling vehicle location 12V rear cargo tie-down anchors and hooks auto-locking independently controlled Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Navigation data: real time traffic Off-road driving assist: hill descent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.