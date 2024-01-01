$42,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 BMW X5
xDrive40i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Multi Zone A/C
2019 BMW X5
xDrive40i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Multi Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
47,843KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5UXCR6C57KLK89407
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 47,843 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
Power Panoramic Sunroof, Multi Zone A/C, Power Front Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 BMW X5 include:
Power Panoramic Sunroof
Multi Zone A/C
Power Front Seats
Leather Seats
SOS Call Support
Electronic Parking Brake
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Drivers Side Auto Dimming Mirror
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 35001
Power Panoramic Sunroof, Multi Zone A/C, Power Front Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 BMW X5 include:
Power Panoramic Sunroof
Multi Zone A/C
Power Front Seats
Leather Seats
SOS Call Support
Electronic Parking Brake
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Drivers Side Auto Dimming Mirror
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 35001
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Wireless Charger
Seating
Leather Seats
Suspension
Air Suspension
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Paddle Shifters
Electronic Parking Brake
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation
Additional Features
Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Active Blind Spot Detection
Auto Start/Stop
POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF
Memory Front Seats
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Speed warning
MULTI ZONE A/C
Full Digital Cluster Display
SOS Call Support
Driver’s Side Auto Dimming Mirror
Heated and Cold Cup Holders
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2024 Kia Telluride SX Limited AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Tri Zone A/C 10,300 KM $57,990 + tax & lic
2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV GS-L AWD w/ Captain's Chair Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 10,258 KM $47,990 + tax & lic
2024 Honda HR-V Sport-B AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C 10,400 KM $33,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$42,490
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2019 BMW X5