This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>Power Panoramic Sunroof, Multi Zone A/C, Power Front Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 BMW X5 include:<br> <br>Power Panoramic Sunroof<br>Multi Zone A/C<br>Power Front Seats<br>Leather Seats<br>SOS Call Support<br>Electronic Parking Brake<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br>Drivers Side Auto Dimming Mirror<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 35001

2019 BMW X5

47,843 KM

$42,490

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
47,843KM
VIN 5UXCR6C57KLK89407

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,843 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

Power Panoramic Sunroof, Multi Zone A/C, Power Front Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 BMW X5 include:

Power Panoramic Sunroof
Multi Zone A/C
Power Front Seats
Leather Seats
SOS Call Support
Electronic Parking Brake
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Drivers Side Auto Dimming Mirror

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 35001

Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Wireless Charger

Leather Seats

Air Suspension

Hill Descent Control
Paddle Shifters
Electronic Parking Brake

Bluetooth

Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation

Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Active Blind Spot Detection
Auto Start/Stop
POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF
Memory Front Seats
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Speed warning
MULTI ZONE A/C
Full Digital Cluster Display
SOS Call Support
Driver’s Side Auto Dimming Mirror
Heated and Cold Cup Holders

