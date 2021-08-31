+ taxes & licensing
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
2019 BMW X5 XDRIVE40i | AWD | M-SPORT PACKAGE | BACK UP CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | M-SPORT EXHAUST | 22-INCH M-SPORT WHEELS | ADAPTIV M SUSPENSION | HEATED FONT AND BACK SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | COMFORT ACCESS | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | ROLLER SUNBLINDS FOR REAR | SUN PROTECTION ON WINDOWS | SPORTS SEATS | PADDLE SHIFTERS | PUSH TO START | AUTO HOLD | POWER AND MEMORY SEATS | AMBIENT LIGHT | ADAPTIVE LED HEADLIGHTS | 4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | HEAD UP DISPLAY | APPLE CARPLAY PREP | CONNECTED SERVICES | BMW GESTURE CONTROL | M AERODYNAMICS PACKAGE | CANADIAN VEHICLE
2019 saw long awaited new generation of BMWs most popular SUV, the X5. The SUV is completely different from inside and out. The Exterior is more distinctive and follows all the new genereation styling with the headlights and the larger grille. The 2019 BMW X5 xDrive40i features a powerful and efficient 3.0L Turbocharged Inline-6 engine producing 335 horsepower and 330 ft. lbs. Along with the xDrive All-Wheel-Drive this combination delivers a competent and comfortable driving experience for you and your family. The SUV also looks amazing in the Carbon Blue exterior finish with Beige leather interior. The looks have been enhanced with M-Sport package which adds more aggressive exterior look, M-Sport 22' Wheels as well as M-Sport Steering wheel and Sports Seats.
This X5 has loads of technology and safety features that will blow you away. Receive on-road guidance from a Voice Command iDrive Navigation System, Back up Camera with Parking Sensors, Keyless Entry, Soft Close Doors, Ambient Lighting, Head-Up Display, Heated Front and Back seats, Paddle Shifters, Heated Steerig Wheel for the Cold Canadian Wheather, Multifunctional Steering Wheel and More.
We know safety is your number one priority so this car comes with Blind Spot Assist, standard front, side and rear curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, traction and stability control, and security.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
