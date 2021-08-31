+ taxes & licensing
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
2019 BMW X5 XDRVIE 40i | AWD | M-SPORT PACKAGE | PREMIUM ENHANCED PACKAGE | BACK UP CAMERA | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | COMFORT ACCESS | M-SPORT BRAKES | ROLLER SUNBLINDS FOR REAR | SPORTS SEATS | AMBIENT LIGHTS | ADAPTIVE LED HEADLIGHTS | HEAD UP DISPLAY | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | CONNECTED DRIVE | BMW LIVE COCKPIT | GESTURE CONTROL | M LEATHER SPORTS STEERING WHEEL | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The SUV is completely different from inside and out. The 2019 BMW X5 xDrive40i features a powerful and efficient 3.0L Turbocharged Inline-6 engine producing 335hp and 330 ft. lbs., along with the xDrive All-Wheel-Drive this combination delivers a competent and comfortable driving experience for you and your family. The SUV also looks amazing in the Black exterior finish with premium Black leather interior. The looks have been enhanced with M-Sport package which adds more aggressive exterior look, 20'' M-Sport Wheels as well as M-Sport Steering wheel and Sports Seats.
This X5 has loads of technology and safety features that will blow you away. Receive on-road guidance from a Voice Command iDrive Navigation System, Back up Camera with Parking Sensors.
We know safety is your number one priority so this car comes with standard front, side and rear curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, traction and stability control, and security.
