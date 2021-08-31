+ taxes & licensing
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
2019 BMW X5 XDRIVE40I | 3.0L I6 335 HP |AWD | MSPORT PACKAGE | DRIVING ASSIST PACKAGE | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | MSPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM | MSPORT BRAKES | MSPORT EXHAUST |SOFT CLOSE DOORS | HEADS UP DISPLAY | COMFORT SEATS | BMW GESTURE CONTROLS | Adaptive M CHASIS | 4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | AMBIENT LIGHTS | BMW LASER LIGHTS | PARKING ASSISTANT PLUS | HEADS UP DISPLAY | HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | PHONE WIRLESS CHARGING | BMW GESTURE CONTROL | CONNECTED PACKAGE PROFESIONAL I | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
This 2019 BMW X5 xDrive40i features a powerful 3.0L Twin Turbo I6 456hp with 479 lb.-ft. of torque, this engine along with xDrive All-Wheel-Drive delivers a competent and comfortable driving experience. That is achieved with the help with the ZF 8-speed automatic gearbox which will make each shift seamlessly. The BMW M Sport air suspension will ensure you will have the most comfortable drive in any condition.
The beautiful Blur exterior finish with a premium Black leather interior is going to be enhanced with the M-Sport Package. The M-Sport Exterior adds more aggressive lines to the bumpers and also the fender flairs are matched with the exterior paint. The package also includes M-Sport Rims that look stunning on this SUV. Through the rims you will also see the blue M-Sport brake calipers. The new generation X5 interior has gone through stunning changes as well. With the ambient lighting and and the Piano Black gloss trim pieces the Interior will look stunning.
This X5 has loads of technology and safety features that will blow you away. The BMW laser lights are one of the most advanced Headlights on the market. They can illuminate road up to half a mile away, the built-in GPS Functionality enables to predict the road and curve the lights accordingly, also the Selective Beam will detect the cars ahead and curve the lights around them. Receive on-road guidance from a Voice Command iDrive Navigation System, 360 Camera with Parking Sensors and Parking Assistant Plus.
This 2019 BMW X5 40i includes a host of convenient goodies including Heated Front and Rear Seats, Power/Memory Seats, Satellite Radio, 4 zone Climate Control, Keyless Access, Keyless Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, Power Tailgate, HomeLink, and much much more. We know safety is your number one priority so this car comes with standard front, side and rear curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, traction and stability control, and security.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of
