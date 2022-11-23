2019 BMW X6

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 5 4 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9438912

9438912 Stock #: PC8923

PC8923 VIN: 5UXKU2C53K0Z66022

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8923

Mileage 25,540 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass STEERING WHEEL Cargo Area Light driver seat door pockets Sunglasses holder Drive mode selector Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort Climate Control HEATED Seating Upholstery: Leather Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Run flat tires Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Additional Features Rear 3 Wood Carpet 2 LEATHER Panic Alarm Trunk release Woodgrain low oil pressure digital odometer 14 low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER POWER SUNSHADE side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist one-touch open/close door unlock integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Jack Vehicle immobilizer range Audio system power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System Vehicle and Key Memory ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Center console trim: leather Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Trailer hitch: ready Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Dash trim: wood Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Knee airbags: dual front Armrests: rear center folding with storage Memorized settings: 2 driver Headlights: HID/Xenon Parking sensors: front Front struts Satellite communications: BMW Assist Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Center console: front console with armrest and storage Camera system: rearview Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Total speakers: 9 Watts: 205 Front brake diameter: 13.7 Power windows: lockout button Axle ratio: 3.15 Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Rear headrests: fixed Rear brake diameter: 12.6 Interior accents: aluminum Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Battery: maintenance-free Electronic parking brake: auto off Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Rear struts Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Floor material: cargo area carpet Hard drive: 20GB Fender lip moldings: black Storage: accessory hook Grille color: silver Window trim: aluminum Cross traffic alert: rear Front fog lights: LED Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Lane deviation sensors Traffic sign recognition variable intermittent Battery disconnect Window defogger: rear Mirror color: aluminum Footwell lights: color-adjustable Rocker panel color: black Steering ratio: 19.1 LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: horn/light operation Infotainment screen size: 10.2 in. Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. ADAPTIVE Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cornering Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status mast maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt power glass voice operated 12V front speed sensitive safety reverse self-leveling vehicle location rear center with cupholders 12V rear cargo tie-down anchors and hooks in floor front pedestrian vibrating steering wheel Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Navigation data: real time traffic Off-road driving assist: hill descent USB front Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate power operated

