$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2019 BMW X6
xDrive35i, M SPORT PKG, M AERO PKG, NAV, HUD, CAM
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9438912
- Stock #: PC8923
- VIN: 5UXKU2C53K0Z66022
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC8923
- Mileage 25,540 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 BMW X6 XDRIVE35I | AWD | M SPORT PACKAGE | M AERODYNAMICS PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | HEADS-UP DISPLAY | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED M LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | ADAPTIVE M SUSPENSION | COMFORT ACCESS | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | REAR ROLLER BLINDS | MIRRORS PACKAGE | SMOKERS PACKAGE | HEATED SEATS | POWER SEATS | LUMBAR SUPPORT | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS | LIGHTS PACKAGE | LANE CHANGE WARNING | ACTIVE PROTECTION | DRIVING ASSISTANT | PARK ASSISTANT | HARMAN/KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM
The 2019 BMW X6 xDrive 35i combines sporty coupe styling with SUV versatility in a sleek and luxurious package. A 3.0-litre Inline 6-cylinder combined with an 8-Speed Automatic Transmission and BMW's famous xDrive All Wheel Drive you'll command the roads in all conditions.
The Beautiful Mineral White Metallic exterior with the Red Dakota leather interior is enhanced with the M-Sport Package which gives the car a more aggressive looking Front and Rear Bumper as well as an M Sport Leather Steering Wheel and more.
This X6 has lots of options as Navigation, Heads-Up Display, Backup Camera, a Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Comfort Access and much more. For safety this vehicle is equipped with Traction/Stability Control, Security, Drivers Assistance Technology, six airbags are designed to deploy only as needed in the event of a collision. Active Head Restraints. Mounted in the front seats, they reduce the risk of whiplash or neck/head/spine injury.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.