2019 BMW X6

25,540 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2019 BMW X6

2019 BMW X6

xDrive35i, M SPORT PKG, M AERO PKG, NAV, HUD, CAM

2019 BMW X6

xDrive35i, M SPORT PKG, M AERO PKG, NAV, HUD, CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

25,540KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9438912
  • Stock #: PC8923
  • VIN: 5UXKU2C53K0Z66022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8923
  • Mileage 25,540 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 BMW X6 XDRIVE35I | AWD | M SPORT PACKAGE | M AERODYNAMICS PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | HEADS-UP DISPLAY | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED M LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | ADAPTIVE M SUSPENSION | COMFORT ACCESS | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | REAR ROLLER BLINDS | MIRRORS PACKAGE | SMOKERS PACKAGE | HEATED SEATS | POWER SEATS | LUMBAR SUPPORT | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS | LIGHTS PACKAGE | LANE CHANGE WARNING | ACTIVE PROTECTION | DRIVING ASSISTANT | PARK ASSISTANT | HARMAN/KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM







The 2019 BMW X6 xDrive 35i combines sporty coupe styling with SUV versatility in a sleek and luxurious package. A 3.0-litre Inline 6-cylinder combined with an 8-Speed Automatic Transmission and BMW's famous xDrive All Wheel Drive you'll command the roads in all conditions.







The Beautiful Mineral White Metallic exterior with the Red Dakota leather interior is enhanced with the M-Sport Package which gives the car a more aggressive looking Front and Rear Bumper as well as an M Sport Leather Steering Wheel and more.







This X6 has lots of options as Navigation, Heads-Up Display, Backup Camera, a Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Comfort Access and much more. For safety this vehicle is equipped with Traction/Stability Control, Security, Drivers Assistance Technology, six airbags are designed to deploy only as needed in the event of a collision. Active Head Restraints. Mounted in the front seats, they reduce the risk of whiplash or neck/head/spine injury.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
door pockets
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Climate Control
HEATED
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Privacy Glass
Run flat tires
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Rear
3
Wood
Carpet
2
LEATHER
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
Woodgrain
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
one-touch open/close
door unlock
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Audio system
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Trailer hitch: ready
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Dash trim: wood
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Knee airbags: dual front
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Camera system: rearview
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 9
Watts: 205
Front brake diameter: 13.7
Power windows: lockout button
Axle ratio: 3.15
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Rear headrests: fixed
Rear brake diameter: 12.6
Interior accents: aluminum
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Rear struts
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Floor material: cargo area carpet
Hard drive: 20GB
Fender lip moldings: black
Storage: accessory hook
Grille color: silver
Window trim: aluminum
Cross traffic alert: rear
Front fog lights: LED
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
Traffic sign recognition
variable intermittent
Battery disconnect
Window defogger: rear
Mirror color: aluminum
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Rocker panel color: black
Steering ratio: 19.1
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Infotainment screen size: 10.2 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
ADAPTIVE
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cornering
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
power glass
voice operated
12V front
speed sensitive
safety reverse
self-leveling
vehicle location
rear center with cupholders
12V rear
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
in floor
front pedestrian
vibrating steering wheel
Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
USB front
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
power operated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

