2019 BMW X7

46,901 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2019 BMW X7

2019 BMW X7

XDRIVE40I, PREM EXCELLENCE PKG, MSPORT PKG, 6 SEAT

2019 BMW X7

XDRIVE40I, PREM EXCELLENCE PKG, MSPORT PKG, 6 SEAT

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

46,901KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10507584
  Stock #: PC9769
  VIN: 5UXCW2C50KL082536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Tartufo
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # PC9769
  Mileage 46,901 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 X7 XDRIVE 40I | 335HP | 3.0L TURBO | PREMIUM EXCELLENCE PACKAGE | MSPORT PACKAGE | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | MASSAGE FUNCTION SEATS | 6 SEAT CONFIGURATION | CHRYSTAL GEAR SELECTOR | DRIVER ASSIST PROFESSIONAL | HEADS UP DISPLAY | PIANO BLACK RIM | VENTED FRONT SEATS | HEATED AND COOL CUP HOLDERS | FRONT AND REAR CROSSING ALERTS | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX |







The 2019 BMW X7 xDrive40i Premium Excellence Package represents the pinnacle of luxury and performance within the BMW lineup. This full-size luxury SUV blends opulence and cutting-edge technology seamlessly, offering an unrivaled experience for both driver and passengers.







Under the hood, the X7 xDrive40i is powered by a robust 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine, delivering 335 horsepower, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The result is a smooth and commanding driving experience, effortlessly propelling this large SUV with poise and power.







In summary, the 2019 BMW X7 xDrive40i Premium Excellence Package embodies the epitome of luxury and performance in the SUV segment. Its striking design, opulent interior, powerful engine, and advanced technology make it the ideal choice for those who demand the finest in luxury and comfort combined with the thrill of a dynamic driving experience.







Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control

Interior

Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Drive mode selector

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Run flat tires

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.64

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Shift knob trim: alloy
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Trailer hitch: ready
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Dash trim: wood
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Self leveling suspension
Rear air conditioning zones: dual
Knee airbags: dual front
Grille color: chrome
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Camera system: rearview
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Watts: 205
Power windows: lockout button
Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Easy entry: manual rear seat
Hard drive: 20GB
3rd row moonroof / sunroof: fixed glass
Window trim: aluminum
Cross traffic alert: rear
Front fog lights: LED
Lane deviation sensors
Traffic sign recognition
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Rear vents: third row
Body side moldings: chrome accents
Connected in-car apps: Google search
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Wireless charging station: front
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay
Steering ratio: 18.7
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Roof rails: aluminum
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Side airbags: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding
Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row
Cupholders: front / rear / third row
Reading lights: front / rear
Third row headrests: adjustable / 2
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Floor material: cargo area carpet / carpet
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Parking sensors: front / rear
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control / independently controlled
Third row seat folding: flat / split
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release / vehicle and key memory
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Taillights: LED / adaptive
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian
Impact sensor: alert system / battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated
Storage: accessory hook / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / in floor
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / cornering / self-leveling / wiper activated
Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Center console trim: leatherette / wood
Door trim: leatherette / wood
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear / third row
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 16
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 16
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power panoramic / power sunshade / tilt/slide
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / vibrating steering wheel / visual warning
Interior accents: aluminum / wood
Memorized settings: 2 driver / audio system / climate control / driver seat / liftgate / side mirrors / steering wheel
Rear bumper color: body-color / chrome accents
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated / split liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

