2019 BMW X7
XDRIVE40I, PREM EXCELLENCE PKG, MSPORT PKG, 6 SEAT
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Stock #: PC9769
- VIN: 5UXCW2C50KL082536
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Tartufo
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,901 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 X7 XDRIVE 40I | 335HP | 3.0L TURBO | PREMIUM EXCELLENCE PACKAGE | MSPORT PACKAGE | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | MASSAGE FUNCTION SEATS | 6 SEAT CONFIGURATION | CHRYSTAL GEAR SELECTOR | DRIVER ASSIST PROFESSIONAL | HEADS UP DISPLAY | PIANO BLACK RIM | VENTED FRONT SEATS | HEATED AND COOL CUP HOLDERS | FRONT AND REAR CROSSING ALERTS | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX |
The 2019 BMW X7 xDrive40i Premium Excellence Package represents the pinnacle of luxury and performance within the BMW lineup. This full-size luxury SUV blends opulence and cutting-edge technology seamlessly, offering an unrivaled experience for both driver and passengers.
Under the hood, the X7 xDrive40i is powered by a robust 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine, delivering 335 horsepower, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The result is a smooth and commanding driving experience, effortlessly propelling this large SUV with poise and power.
In summary, the 2019 BMW X7 xDrive40i Premium Excellence Package embodies the epitome of luxury and performance in the SUV segment. Its striking design, opulent interior, powerful engine, and advanced technology make it the ideal choice for those who demand the finest in luxury and comfort combined with the thrill of a dynamic driving experience.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
