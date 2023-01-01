$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2019 BMW X7
XDRIVE40I, MSPORT PKG, AIR SUSP, HARMON, PANO
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10536813
- Stock #: PC9790
- VIN: 5UXCW2C53KL082871
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black
- Interior Colour Orange
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9790
- Mileage 63,944 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 BMW X7 XDRIVE40I | 335HP | 3.0L V6 TURBOCHARGED | 8 SPEED AUTO TRANSMISSION | M SPORT PACKAGE | ADAPTIVE 2 AXLE AIR SUSPENSION | AMBIENT LIGHTNING | APPLE CARPLAY | BMW TELESERVICES | HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | SPORT LEATHER SEATS | ALCANTARA ROOFLINER | NAVIGATION | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT | LANE KEEPING ASSIST | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | CANADIAN CAR |
The 2019 BMW X7 xDrive40i is a luxury SUV that redefines spaciousness and opulence in the BMW lineup. This full-size, three-row SUV is a testament to the brand's commitment to offering a combination of performance, technology, and comfort. Under the hood, you'll find a potent 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine producing 335 horsepower and 330 lb-ft of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system. This powertrain delivers a robust and smooth performance, with brisk acceleration and the ability to handle a variety of driving conditions.
Inside the cabin, the X7 offers a spacious, comfortable, and well-appointed environment. The opulent interior features high-quality materials and premium leather upholstery. The three rows of seating provide ample space for up to seven passengers. The advanced infotainment system boasts a pair of 12.3-inch touchscreen displays, allowing access to navigation, smartphone integration, and a host of comfort and convenience features. The X7 also includes advanced driver assistance technologies, contributing to safety and ease of driving.
In summary, the 2019 BMW X7 xDrive40i is a premium luxury SUV that combines performance, technology, and spaciousness in a compelling package. It is the flagship of BMW's SUV lineup and offers an exceptional driving experience for those who seek both versatility and indulgence in a full-size SUV. With its powerful engine, lavish interior, and an array of advanced features, the X7 continues to uphold BMW's reputation for delivering a top-tier driving experience.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Suspension
Convenience
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.