2019 BMW X7

Listing ID: 10536813

10536813 Stock #: PC9790

PC9790 VIN: 5UXCW2C53KL082871

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Jet Black

Interior Colour Orange

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 63,944 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Interior Trip Odometer Compass Adaptive Cruise Control Cargo Area Light Drive mode selector Suspension Air Suspension Convenience Clock External temperature display Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Run flat tires Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Axle ratio: 3.64 Additional Features digital odometer Radio data system Braking Assist Active suspension speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Satellite radio: SiriusXM Total speakers: 10 Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Shift knob trim: alloy Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Trailer hitch: ready Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear seat folding: split Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Regenerative braking system Dash trim: wood Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Upholstery: leatherette Self leveling suspension Rear air conditioning zones: dual Knee airbags: dual front Grille color: chrome Front struts Suspension control: electronic Satellite communications: BMW Assist Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Center console: front console with armrest and storage Camera system: rearview Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Watts: 205 Power windows: lockout button Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Battery: maintenance-free Electronic parking brake: auto off Rear spoiler: roofline Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Easy entry: manual rear seat Hard drive: 20GB 3rd row moonroof / sunroof: fixed glass Window trim: aluminum Cross traffic alert: rear Front fog lights: LED Lane deviation sensors Traffic sign recognition Third row seatbelts: 3-point Wheels: aluminum alloy Window defogger: rear Footwell lights: color-adjustable Rear vents: third row Body side moldings: chrome accents Connected in-car apps: Google search Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. Wireless charging station: front Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in. Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay Steering ratio: 18.7 Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Roof rails: aluminum Navigation data: real time traffic Off-road driving assist: hill descent Wi-Fi: hotspot Floor mats: front / rear Assist handle: front / rear Fuel economy display: MPG / range Front headrests: adjustable / 2 Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer Side airbags: front / rear Antenna type: diversity / mast Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row Cupholders: front / rear / third row Reading lights: front / rear Third row headrests: adjustable / 2 Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse Floor material: cargo area carpet / carpet Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking Parking sensors: front / rear Rear headrests: adjustable / 3 Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control / independently controlled Third row seat folding: flat / split Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release / vehicle and key memory Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt Taillights: LED / adaptive Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian Impact sensor: alert system / battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated Storage: accessory hook / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / in floor Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / cornering / self-leveling / wiper activated Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location Center console trim: leatherette / wood Door trim: leatherette / wood Emergency locking retractors: front / rear / third row Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 16 Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 16 Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power panoramic / power sunshade / tilt/slide Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / vibrating steering wheel / visual warning Interior accents: aluminum / wood Memorized settings: 2 driver / audio system / climate control / driver seat / liftgate / side mirrors / steering wheel Rear bumper color: body-color / chrome accents Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated / split liftgate

