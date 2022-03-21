$85,800+ tax & licensing
2019 BMW X7
xDrive40i, 7 PASSENGER, PREMIUM ENHANCED PKG, HUD
Vehicle Description
2019 BMW X7 XDRIVE 40i | AWD | TWIN TURBO 3.0L I6 | 335HP | 7 SEAT CONFIGURATION | PREMIUM ENHANCED PACKAGE | LUGGAGE COMPARTMENT PACKAGE | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | NAVIGATION | REAR VIEW CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | WOOD ASH GRAIN TRIM | LEATHER DASH | STEERING AND LANE CONTROL | LANE KEEP ASSIST | ACTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | AMBIENT LIGHTING | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | COMFORT ACCESS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | SUN PROTECTION GLAZING | HEAD UP DISPLAY | APPLE CARPLAY | HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX
2019 brought the largest BMW SUV to date. The 2019 BMW X7 is the ultimate BMW SUV that is packed with technology and comfort. The X7 xDrive40i is powered by a 335-horsepower 3.0-litre 6-cylinder paired with 8-Speed automatic transmission and BMW xDrive AWD system. Although being a 3 row, 7 Passenger vehicle it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.8 Seconds. This X7 is in 7 Passenger configuration, 3 seats in the front row as well as 2 seats in the rear.
This X7 xDrive40i features a Mineral White Metallic exterior with 22 BMW wheels in Gloss Black with Diamond Finish. The interior features a Coffee Brown Vernasca leather interior with High Gloss Fine-Wood trim throughout.
This X7 is loaded with lots of features like Driving Assistant Professional, Parking Assistant Plus, Cross Traffic Alert (front), Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Active Cruise Control with Stop and Go.
Other features of the car include Remote Engine Start, Alarm System, Comfort Access, Soft Close Doors, sun protection glazing, comfort seats in front, Heated Steering Wheel, Ambient Lights, LED Fog Lights, Parking Assistant, Head up Display, Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System and more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
