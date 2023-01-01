2019 BMW X7

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 2 , 1 6 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9988241

9988241 Stock #: PC9254

PC9254 VIN: 5UXCX4C55KLS37591

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Jet Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC9254

Mileage 62,162 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Lane Keeping Assist Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Adaptive Cruise Control HEAD-UP DISPLAY TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM STEERING WHEEL Cargo Area Light driver seat door pockets Drive mode selector Passenger Seat Suspension Air Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Phone 2 HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort Climate Control HEATED Seating Upholstery: Leather Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Run flat tires Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Axle ratio: 3.39 Battery disconnect Additional Features Rear Split 3 Wood Third Row 20 Carpet Chrome Accents LEATHER Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER POWER SUNSHADE side mirrors auto on/off liftgate USB Radio data system Braking Assist one-touch open/close door unlock Active suspension integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Touch screen display Jack Vehicle immobilizer range Audio system power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System Vehicle and Key Memory ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Center console trim: leather Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Trailer hitch: ready Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Regenerative braking system Dash trim: wood Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Front headrests: power adjustable Passenger seat: heated Third row headrests: adjustable Self leveling suspension Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Rear air conditioning zones: dual Knee airbags: dual front Subwoofer: 2 Memorized settings: 2 driver Grille color: chrome Parking sensors: front Front struts Suspension control: electronic Satellite communications: BMW Assist Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Center console: front console with armrest and storage Premium brand: harman/kardon Surround sound: 5.1 Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Total speakers: 14 Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Battery: maintenance-free Electronic parking brake: auto off Rear spoiler: roofline Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Digital Sound Processing Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Easy entry: manual rear seat Floor material: cargo area carpet Hard drive: 20GB Headlights: LED Armrests: rear center with cupholders Storage: accessory hook 3rd row moonroof / sunroof: fixed glass Window trim: aluminum Front fog lights: LED Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Camera system: surround view Lane deviation sensors Traffic sign recognition Third row seatbelts: 3-point Third row seat folding: flat variable intermittent Window defogger: rear Footwell lights: color-adjustable Rear vents: third row LAMP FAILURE Body side moldings: chrome accents Smart device app function: horn/light operation Connected in-car apps: Google search Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. Wireless charging station: front ADAPTIVE Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cornering Power Panoramic Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status mast rear folding maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt voice operated 12V front auto high beam dimmer speed sensitive safety reverse with washer Active parking system: semi-automatic Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in. self-leveling vehicle location 12V rear cargo tie-down anchors and hooks auto-locking independently controlled in floor split liftgate front pedestrian vibrating steering wheel Cross traffic alert: front Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay Steering ratio: 18.7 Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Roof rails: aluminum Navigation data: real time traffic Off-road driving assist: hill descent Watts: 464 Adaptive stop and go cruise control: fully automated Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated Wi-Fi: hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.