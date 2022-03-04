$47,988+ tax & licensing
2019 Buick Enclave
**Avenir/Navigation/20" Wheels**
Location
The Humberview Group
1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6
$47,988
- Listing ID: 8540318
- Stock #: 3275067A
- VIN: 5GAEVCKW1KJ109155
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 56,946 KM
Vehicle Description
Are you looking for your next full sized luxury SUV that is large enough for the entire family? Well look no further than this gorgeous grey 2019 Buick Enclave Avenir. This vehicle has it all: powerful 3.6L V6 engine, all-wheel drive, heated and cooled leather seats, navigation, sunroof, trailer package, 20" wheels and so much more! With just under 57,000 km this vehicle is backed by the remainder of its factory warranty.
Vehicle Features
