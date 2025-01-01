$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Buick Encore
AWD 4dr Preferred
2019 Buick Encore
AWD 4dr Preferred
Location
Queen Auto Group
304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
416-740-8090
Used
103,074KM
VIN KL4CJESB9KB852211
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,074 KM
Vehicle Description
2019, BUICK ENCORE PREDERRED AWD
Special Financing Price: $ / Cash Price: $CarFax Available- Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Automatic Transmission | Excellent Service Records. Advanced Safety Features. Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get pre-approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance. Well match you with the right car and the right lender.At Queen Auto Group, all our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather. To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.
Price Our special discounted price is based on financing only. We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price. No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $895. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers.Financing Need financing? We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payments for up to 6 Months (O.A.C). We work with major banks and lenders to help you secure the best rate with flexible terms. Apply now: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/financeTrade-In Have a trade-in? We offer top dollar for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.Queen Auto Group One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles.
Located at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON M6A 1Z4. View our inventory: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/
MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10:30 AM TO 6:00 PM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Odometer
Cargo Cover
oil life monitor
Air filter
glovebox
SHIFT KNOB
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Media / Nav / Comm
antenna
6-speaker system
Active noise cancellation
Safety
Child
Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Stability control system
airbag
seat belts
seat belt
Rear Vision Camera
Passenger sensing system
Power Options
Power
Seating
SEAT ADJUSTER
Suspension
Suspension
Convenience
coolant temperature
Mechanical
Oil life monitoring system
3.53 Final Drive Ratio
Mechanical jack
Additional Features
Rear
Steering
Stabilitrak
Wheels
Manual
Dual
speedometer
door handles
storage
fuel level
WINDSHIELD
alternator
Visors
body-colour
MIRRORS
Side Rails
headrests
ENGINE
brakes
headlamps
Front
Interior
steering column
Assist handle
horn
Exhaust Tip
Door Locks
SENSOR INDICATOR INFLATABLE RESTRAINT
Lighting
LED
EXHAUST SYSTEM
130 amps
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Tires
Seat
Adjustable
4-wheel disc
Axle
blackwall
Electric
vehicle diagnostics
Tire
3-point
Mirror
all seating positions
tilt and telescopic
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Cargo storage
Audio system feature
Wiper
Wipers
outside heated power-adjustable
148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
mounted audio and phone interface controls
deep-tinted
halogen
roof-mounted
ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
rear 60/40 split-bench
rear-window
electronic with set and resume speed
up/down
solar absorbing
side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions
height adjustable
Noise control system
acoustic
details and system limitations. Services and connectivity vary by model and conditions as well as geographical and technical restrictions. Requires active connected vehicle services and data plan. Data plans provided by AT&T or its local service provid...
front passenger presence detector
covered
Ride and Handling
separate cavity
laminated windshield
rear intermittent
Drivetrain
particle
stowable and removable
tray under rear floor
includes tachometer
battery and compass
child security rear
Door sill plate cover
2-way adjustable
dimming instrument panel cluster
overhead courtesy lamp
rear cargo compartment lamp
Buick Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as
block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
driver with load limiter
front passenger with load limiter
3-point rear
Restraint provisions
Isofix 2 point only
folding
Seatback
passenger flat-folding
driver 6-way power with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment
satin silver and chrome
manual learn
body-colour with chrome strips
styled stainless-steel
Fascias
manual-folding with turn signal indicators
P215/55R18 all-season
located under cargo floor
front intermittent with pulse washers
rear exit
variable effort
front passenger 2-way manual
front passenger underseat
single-zone manual
inside rearview manual day/night with tilt
details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)
Buick 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability
Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for ten years from the vehicle delivery date for model year 2018 or newer Buick vehicles. See onstar.ca for details and...
along with numerous noise cancelling acoustic treatments to reduce
all-wheel drive (AWD models only.)
point/latch includes 3 top tether points
front and rear accent colour includes rocker mouldings
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass
OnStar and Buick connected services capable (Fleet orders receive a 3-month trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map
dual-note tone
18 (45.7 cm) machined-face alloy with Light Argent Metallic pockets
compact spare 16 (40.6 cm)
Driver Information Centre enhanced
4.2 multi-colour display
Queen Auto Group
304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
2019 Buick Encore