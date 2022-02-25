Menu
2019 Buick Encore

93,527 KM

Details Description Features

$21,988

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

877-456-0261

Preferred **Safety Package/Remote Starter/Backup Camera**

Preferred **Safety Package/Remote Starter/Backup Camera**

Location

The Humberview Group

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

877-456-0261

93,527KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8414784
  • Stock #: R13017
  • VIN: KL4CJASB7KB795788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,527 KM

Vehicle Description

Are you looking for your next compact crossover SUV with a ton of extras? Well look no further than this gorgeous grey 2019 Buick Encore CX. This vehicle has it all: fuel efficient 1.4L turbo 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, touch screen with backup camera and Apple and Android carplay, remote starter, safety package, alloy wheels and so much more! With just over 93,500 km this vehicle is backed by the remainder of its factory warranty.

Book a test drive or come in and see us today. Proudly established in 1955 and serving our clients in Toronto and the GTA since 1967 at the northwest corner of Victoria Park & Lawrence, City should be your dealership of choice. The largest selection of used car inventory, and offering you all of General Motors great products, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac, we always have the vehicle that meets your needs. If we don't have what you're looking for, ask us and we'll find it for you! Whether you are located in Toronto, North York, Scarborough, Markham, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, or Richmond Hill, City Buick Chevrolet Cadillac GMC Ltd should always be your #1 stop. Contact us now and let us earn your business. We are a proud member of the Humberview Group, a network of 20 stores in Ontario. We have one simple promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

