2019 Buick Regal

37,365 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-456-0261

2019 Buick Regal

Sportback Preferred II

Sportback Preferred II

Location

The Humberview Group

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

877-456-0261

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

37,365KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9307378
  • Stock #: 3330433A
  • VIN: W04GM6SX0K1007313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,365 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

City Buick Chevrolet Cadillac GMC

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

