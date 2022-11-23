Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Buick Regal

135,770 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frontier Fine Cars

416-759-2277

Contact Seller
2019 Buick Regal

2019 Buick Regal

Preferred II-ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Buick Regal

Preferred II-ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED

Location

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4

416-759-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

135,770KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9398749
  • Stock #: 067590
  • VIN: W04GM6SX7K1067590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,770 KM

Vehicle Description

***EASY FINANCE APPROVALS***THE 2019 BUICK REGAL SPORTBACK IS A CAR THAT DEFIES EXPECTATIONS: IT LOOKS LIKE A STYLISH SEDAN, BUT IT'S ACTUALLY A HATCHBACK WITH AN SUV-RIVALING AMOUNT OF CARGO SPACE! NO ACCIDENTS-BACK UP CAM-BLUETOOTH-ALLOYS AND MUCH MUCH MORE!!!! NOTHING COMES CLOSE TO IT IN TERMS OF COMFORT, SMOOTHNESS,FEATURES AND PRICE! THERE'S SO MUCH TO LOVE ABOUT THIS VEHICLE! PLENTY OF ATTENTION PAID TO THE FINEST DETAILS INSIDE AND OUT. A TRUE WORK OF ART! FLAWLESS, IMMACULATE, MECHANICALLY A+ DEPENDABLE, RELIABLE, COMFORTABLE, CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT. ATTRACTIVE AND SPORTY LOOKING. A MUST SEE! COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE AND FALL IN LOVE TODAY!


****Make this yours today BECAUSE YOU DESERVE IT**** 



WE HAVE SKILLED AND KNOWLEDGEABLE SALES STAFF WITH MANY YEARS OF EXPERIENCE SATISFYING ALL OUR CUSTOMERS NEEDS. THEY'LL WORK WITH YOU TO FIND THE RIGHT VEHICLE AND AT THE RIGHT PRICE YOU CAN AFFORD. WE GUARANTEE YOU WILL HAVE A PLEASANT SHOPPING EXPERIENCE THAT IS FUN, INFORMATIVE, HASSLE FREE AND NEVER HIGH PRESSURED. PLEASE DON'T HESITATE TO GIVE US A CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! WE'RE HERE TO SERVE YOU!! 



***Financing*** 

We offer amazing financing options. Our Financing specialists can get you INSTANTLY approved for a car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down (O.A.C). Additional financing fees may apply. Auto Financing is our specialty. Our experts are proud to say 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT, EVEN NO CREDIT! It's FREE TO APPLY and Our process is fast & easy. We can often get YOU AN approval and deliver your NEW car the SAME DAY. 


***Price*** 

FRONTIER FINE CARS is known to be one of the most competitive dealerships within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points. Prices are subject to change without notice. All prices are price of the vehicle plus HST & Licensing. 


***Trade***

Have a trade? Well take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one. 


***About us*** 

Frontier fine cars, offers a huge selection of vehicles in an immaculate INDOOR showroom. Our goal is to provide our customers WITH quality vehicles AT EXCELLENT prices with IMPECCABLE customer service. 


Not only do we sell vehicles, we always sell peace of mind! 


Buy with confidence and call today 1-877-437-6074 or email us to book a test drive now! frontierfinecars@hotmail.com 


Located @ 1261 Kennedy Rd Unit a in Scarborough 


***NO REASONABLE OFFERS REFUSED*** 


Thank you for your consideration & we look forward to putting you in your next vehicle! 



Serving used cars Toronto, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oshawa, Whitby, Markham, Richmond Hill, Vaughn, Woodbridge, Mississauga, Trenton, Peterborough, Lindsay, Bowmanville, Oakville, Stouffville, Uxbridge, Sudbury, Thunder Bay,Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie, London, Kitchener, Brampton, Cambridge, Georgetown, St Catherines, Bolton, Orangeville, Hamilton, North York, Etobicoke, Kingston, Barrie, North Bay, Huntsville, Orillia

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Climate Control
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Frontier Fine Cars

2019 Honda Civic EX-...
 36,385 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai IONIQ E...
 99,382 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Elantra...
 65,925 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Frontier Fine Cars

Frontier Fine Cars

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4

Call Dealer

416-759-XXXX

(click to show)

416-759-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory