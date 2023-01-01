Menu
2019 Cadillac XT4

18,400 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Cadillac XT4

2019 Cadillac XT4

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

18,400KM
Used
VIN 1GYFZDR47KF110065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CP21292A
  • Mileage 18,400 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Curb Side Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-XXXX

1-888-750-4112

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

2019 Cadillac XT4