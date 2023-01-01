$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Cadillac XT4
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
1-888-750-4112
18,400KM
Used
VIN 1GYFZDR47KF110065
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CP21292A
- Mileage 18,400 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Safety
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Curb Side Mirrors
