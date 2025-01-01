Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Music, Touchscreen Display and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Rear View Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 70762

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

72,882 KM

$30,290

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Colorado

WT 4x4 w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control

13114430

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

WT 4x4 w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,290

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,882KM
VIN 1GCGTBEN4K1253860

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 70762
  • Mileage 72,882 KM

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth Music

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2019 Chevrolet Colorado