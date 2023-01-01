Menu
2019 Chevrolet Corvette

22,425 KM

Details Description Features

$91,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Grand Sport, CONVERTIBLE, V8, 460HP, HUD, CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

22,425KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10057107
  • Stock #: PC9323
  • VIN: 1G1YY3D71K5118920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC9323
  • Mileage 22,425 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 CHEVROLET CORVETTE GRAND SPORT CONVERTIBLE | 6.2L V8 | 460HP | AUTO | 2LT| HEADS UP DISPLAY | HEATED AND COOLED SEATS | HEATED POWERED MIRRORS | ELECTRONIC LIMITED-SLIP DIFFERENTIAL | PERFORMANCE TRACTION MANAGEMENT | DRY SUMP OIL SYSTEM | MAGNETIC SELECTIVE RIDE CONTROL | Z06 STABILIZER BARS | BREMBO BRAKES | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | UPGRADED BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | CLEAN CARFAX







This 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Convertible with 2LT trim boasts a 6.2L LT1 naturally aspirated V8 Engine rated at 460 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. This is all mated to an 8-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission.







This Corvette Grand Sport features an Black exterior colour, 19 front / 20 rear Grand Sport wheels, Green Brembo brake calipers, and a Black convertible soft top. Inside, this Corvette features Black leather throughout.







The Grand Sport Performance Package includes specific front fender inserts; Z06-style grille; wider rear fenders, front splitter, rockers and rear spoiler; Grand Sport CUP-style wheels; 6-piston front and 4-piston rear Brembo brakes; Magnetic Selective Ride Control and electronic Limited-Slip Differential.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
door pockets
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Run flat tires

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Power Options

Power

Comfort

HEATED

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Additional Features

Rear
Soft Top
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
8
digital odometer
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Braking Assist
Lumbar
Active suspension
Front
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Touch screen display
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
rearview
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 8
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Subwoofer: 2
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Convertible rear window: glass
Convertible roof: power
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Gauge: oil pressure
Front brake width: 1.3
Premium brand: Bose
Floor material: carpet
Cupholders: covered
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Axle ratio: 3.42
Front shock type: monotube
Front spring type: transverse leaf
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Rear shock type: monotube
Rear spring type: leaf
Rear suspension type: short and long arm
Suspension control: magnetic
Satellite communications: OnStar
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Front brake diameter: 14.6
Rear brake width: 1.0
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust: quad tip
Front headrests: integrated
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Internet radio app: Pandora
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wheels: painted aluminum
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Rear brake diameter: 14.4
Battery: maintenance-free
Camera system: front
Steering ratio: 12.0
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Power windows: safety reverse
Premium brakes: Brembo
Programmable safety key
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Phone: voice operated
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Customizable instrument cluster
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Instrument cluster screen size: 8 in.
Ventilated
Infotainment: Chevrolet Infotainment System
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
voice operated
element
Google search
remote operation
with read function
low oil level
auto-locking
Stitcher
in dash
app marketplace integration
voice guided directions
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Smart device app compatibility: myChevrolet with Connected Access
Wi-Fi: hotspot

