2019 Chevrolet Corvette
Grand Sport, CONVERTIBLE, V8, 460HP, HUD, CAM
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$91,800
- Listing ID: 10057107
- Stock #: PC9323
- VIN: 1G1YY3D71K5118920
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 22,425 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 CHEVROLET CORVETTE GRAND SPORT CONVERTIBLE | 6.2L V8 | 460HP | AUTO | 2LT| HEADS UP DISPLAY | HEATED AND COOLED SEATS | HEATED POWERED MIRRORS | ELECTRONIC LIMITED-SLIP DIFFERENTIAL | PERFORMANCE TRACTION MANAGEMENT | DRY SUMP OIL SYSTEM | MAGNETIC SELECTIVE RIDE CONTROL | Z06 STABILIZER BARS | BREMBO BRAKES | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | UPGRADED BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Convertible with 2LT trim boasts a 6.2L LT1 naturally aspirated V8 Engine rated at 460 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. This is all mated to an 8-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission.
This Corvette Grand Sport features an Black exterior colour, 19 front / 20 rear Grand Sport wheels, Green Brembo brake calipers, and a Black convertible soft top. Inside, this Corvette features Black leather throughout.
The Grand Sport Performance Package includes specific front fender inserts; Z06-style grille; wider rear fenders, front splitter, rockers and rear spoiler; Grand Sport CUP-style wheels; 6-piston front and 4-piston rear Brembo brakes; Magnetic Selective Ride Control and electronic Limited-Slip Differential.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more.
