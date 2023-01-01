2019 Chevrolet Corvette

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 , 9 8 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10328202

10328202 Stock #: PC9572

PC9572 VIN: 1G1YY2D78K5119248

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Torch Red

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC9572

Mileage 5,984 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Odometer Cargo Cover HEAD-UP DISPLAY STEERING WHEEL Cargo Area Light driver seat door pockets Air filtration Drive mode selector Exterior Daytime Running Lights Run flat tires Media / Nav / Comm Phone 2 HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Apple CarPlay Convenience Clock External temperature display Power Options Power Comfort HEATED Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Additional Features Rear SURROUND SOUND Trunk release 8 digital odometer side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Cylinder Deactivation Braking Assist Lumbar Active suspension Front voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Touch screen display Jack Vehicle immobilizer range Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent rearview ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Driver seat power adjustments: height Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear suspension classification: independent Wireless data link: Bluetooth Total speakers: 8 Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Subwoofer: 2 Memorized settings: 2 driver Power outlet(s): 12V front Headlights: HID/Xenon Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Limited slip differential: rear Gauge: oil pressure Front brake width: 1.3 Premium brand: Bose Floor material: carpet Cupholders: covered Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Axle ratio: 3.42 Front shock type: monotube Front spring type: transverse leaf Front suspension type: short and long arm Rear shock type: monotube Rear spring type: leaf Rear suspension type: short and long arm Suspension control: magnetic Satellite communications: OnStar Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler Front wipers: variable intermittent Front brake diameter: 14.6 Rear brake width: 1.0 Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Exhaust: quad tip Front headrests: integrated Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Internet radio app: Pandora Painted brake calipers Courtesy lights: door Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Removable roof: targa top Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5 Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Rear brake diameter: 14.4 Battery: maintenance-free Camera system: front Steering ratio: 12.0 Tuned suspension: sport Tire type: summer performance Power windows: safety reverse Premium brakes: Brembo Programmable safety key Multi-function remote: panic alarm Phone: voice operated Upholstery accents: perforated Window defogger: rear Connected in-car apps: Google POIs Infotainment screen size: 8 in. Customizable instrument cluster Smart device app function: horn/light operation Instrument cluster screen size: 8 in. Ventilated Infotainment: Chevrolet Infotainment System Rearview mirror: auto-dimming iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off reclining lock operation maintenance status maintenance due voice operated element Google search with read function low oil level auto-locking Stitcher in dash app marketplace integration voice guided directions Smartphone integration: Android Auto Exhaust tip color: stainless steel Smart device app compatibility: myChevrolet with Connected Access Wi-Fi: hotspot Wheels: painted aluminum alloy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.