2019 CHEVROLET CORVETTE | GRAND SPORT | 455HP | MANUAL | CARBON SPLITTER AND SIDE SKIRTS | BACK UP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | KEYLESS ENTRY | ONSTAR | SATELITE RADIO | LEATHER SEATS | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
Executed with beauty and proportion, the 2019 Corvette Grand Sport is built for precision and racing. It comes in unique Orange Exterior with Black Leather Interior. Powered by a 6.2 LT1 V8 engine that boasts 460-horsepower and 460 lb.-ft. of torque. The 7 Speed Manual Transmission with Rev-Matching for added level of connection will allow you to feel in control of the car at all times! Enjoy the top off with Targa Style Manual Removable Roof for more sun and exposure.
The Grand Sport Trim gives you all the goodies included in the Z06 but with a more manageable package, Wider Fenders, Aero bits including Front Splitter, Rear Duckbill Spoiler and much more! This Corvette has Exposed Carbon Front Splitter, Sideskirts,
