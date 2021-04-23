Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

4,717 KM

Details Description Features

$123,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$123,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Corvette

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06w/3LZ, Z07 PKG, CARBON PKG, COMP SEATS, NAV,CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06w/3LZ, Z07 PKG, CARBON PKG, COMP SEATS, NAV,CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 7020974
  2. 7020974
  3. 7020974
  4. 7020974
  5. 7020974
  6. 7020974
  7. 7020974
  8. 7020974
Contact Seller

$123,800

+ taxes & licensing

4,717KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7020974
  • Stock #: PC6854
  • VIN: 1G1YU2D64K5602299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC6854
  • Mileage 4,717 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 | Z07 PACKAGE | 3LZ | 650HP | EXPOSED CARBON FIBER PACKAGE | CARBON FIBER STEERING WHEEL | SUEDE INTERIOR TRIM PACKAGE | COMPETITION SEATS | AUTOMATIC | HEADS UP DISPLAY | CARBON CERAMIC BRAKES | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | PERFORMANCE DATA RECORDER | COMPETITION SEATS | HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS | BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | MEMORY SEATS | SUEDE AND LEATHER TRIM ON DOORS AND DASH | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE







2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z06 with Z07 Package and 3LZ trim boasts a Supercharged 6.2L V8 Engine, and pumps out 650 hp@ 6400 rpm, and 650 lb-ft of torque @ 3600 rpm. You will also be able to experience the 650 Horsepower with the smooth shifting Automatic gearbox. The Chevrolet Corvette for many years have established itself as the ultimate American Supercar that looks and feels as good as any European counterpart. The Z06 with Z07 package only solidifies that statement. The powerful V8 engine with Z07 aerodynamic elements drastically improve the car's performance capabilities. This model comes in Torch Red Exterior that is enhanced with the Exposed Carbon Fiber package for all Z07 Aerodynamic elements. The Interior is also wrapped in premium Nappa Leather and the Suede Interior Package adds Suede trim elements to the seat, dash and doors. The red seatblets with the Competition Seats will look amazing.







The 3LZ Package adds Cooled/Vented Seats, Performance Video/Data Recorder, GM MyLink Navigation upgrade, and Nappa Leather on the doors, dash, and side panels, for a premium feel, Red Seat Belts, Black Aluminum Wheels,







This powerful machine comes with Z07 Performance Package which includes Brembo Carbon Ceramic High-Performance Brake System, Z07 suspension with Magnetic Selective Ride Control, level 3 Aero Package, splitter end plates and clear adjustable wicker bills, Exposed Carbon Fibre Weave Hood Insert.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Phone
Compass
Apple CarPlay
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Power
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Upholstery: Leather
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
Cargo Cover
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
2
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
8
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Braking Assist
Run flat tires
Lumbar
Active suspension
door pockets
Front
Push-Button Start
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
range
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
rearview
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
2-stage unlocking doors
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 8
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Subwoofer: 2
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Dash trim: leather
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Gauge: oil pressure
Front brake width: 1.3
Premium brand: Bose
Floor material: carpet
Cupholders: covered
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Axle ratio: 3.42
Front shock type: monotube
Front spring type: transverse leaf
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Rear shock type: monotube
Rear spring type: leaf
Rear suspension type: short and long arm
Suspension control: magnetic
Satellite communications: OnStar
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Front brake diameter: 14.6
Rear brake width: 1.0
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust: quad tip
Front headrests: integrated
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Internet radio app: Pandora
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Drive mode selector
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Removable roof: targa top
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wifi: hotspot
Wheels: painted aluminum
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Navigation system: touch screen display
Rear brake diameter: 14.4
Battery: maintenance-free
Camera system: front
Steering ratio: 12.0
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.27
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Power windows: safety reverse
Premium brakes: Brembo
Programmable safety key
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Phone: voice operated
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Customizable instrument cluster
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Instrument cluster screen size: 8 in.
Ventilated
Infotainment: Chevrolet Infotainment System
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
voice operated
element
Google search
with read function
low oil level
auto-locking
Stitcher
in dash
app marketplace integration
driving performance
voice guided directions
Smartphone integration: Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2018 Nissan Pathfind...
 25,564 KM
$28,800 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz A...
 11,779 KM
$159,800 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 86,713 KM
$23,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory