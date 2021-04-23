2019 Chevrolet Corvette

$123,800 + taxes & licensing 4 , 7 1 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

PC6854 VIN: 1G1YU2D64K5602299

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Mileage 4,717 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer Phone Compass Apple CarPlay Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Power Options Power Comfort HEATED Cargo Area Light Air filtration Seating Upholstery: Leather Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Rear Cargo Cover HEAD-UP DISPLAY 2 Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL SURROUND SOUND Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver 8 Front stabilizer bar digital odometer driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Cylinder Deactivation Braking Assist Run flat tires Lumbar Active suspension door pockets Front Push-Button Start voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass HD Radio Touch screen display Jack Radio: AM/FM range Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent rearview ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Center console trim: leather Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Driver seat power adjustments: height Passenger seat power adjustments: height 2-stage unlocking doors Rear suspension classification: independent Wireless data link: Bluetooth Total speakers: 8 Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Subwoofer: 2 Memorized settings: 2 driver Power outlet(s): 12V front Headlights: HID/Xenon Dash trim: leather Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Limited slip differential: rear Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Gauge: oil pressure Front brake width: 1.3 Premium brand: Bose Floor material: carpet Cupholders: covered Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Axle ratio: 3.42 Front shock type: monotube Front spring type: transverse leaf Front suspension type: short and long arm Rear shock type: monotube Rear spring type: leaf Rear suspension type: short and long arm Suspension control: magnetic Satellite communications: OnStar Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler Front wipers: variable intermittent Front brake diameter: 14.6 Rear brake width: 1.0 Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Exhaust: quad tip Front headrests: integrated Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Internet radio app: Pandora Painted brake calipers Courtesy lights: door Drive mode selector Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Removable roof: targa top Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Wifi: hotspot Wheels: painted aluminum Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Navigation system: touch screen display Rear brake diameter: 14.4 Battery: maintenance-free Camera system: front Steering ratio: 12.0 Turns lock-to-lock: 2.27 Tuned suspension: sport Tire type: summer performance Power windows: safety reverse Premium brakes: Brembo Programmable safety key Multi-function remote: panic alarm Phone: voice operated Upholstery accents: perforated Window defogger: rear Connected in-car apps: Google POIs Infotainment screen size: 8 in. Customizable instrument cluster Smart device app function: horn/light operation Instrument cluster screen size: 8 in. Ventilated Infotainment: Chevrolet Infotainment System Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off reclining lock operation maintenance status maintenance due voice operated element Google search with read function low oil level auto-locking Stitcher in dash app marketplace integration driving performance voice guided directions Smartphone integration: Android Auto

