2019 Chevrolet Corvette
Stingray Z51, 460HP, Z51 PERFORMANCE PKG, BREMBO
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 8651317
- Stock #: PC8235
- VIN: 1G1YH2D70K5108728
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Adrenaline Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 23,554 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY Z51 | 6.2L V8 | 460HP | Z51 PERFORMANCE PACKAGE | PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION | PERFORMANCE EXHAUST | ELECTRONIC LIMITED-SLIP DIFFERENTIAL | PADDLE-SHIFT AUTOMATIC | DRY SUMP OIL SYSTEM | Z51 AERO PACKAGE | BREMBO BRAKES | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | BLUETOOTH | 8" TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY | BACK UP CAMERA | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | GT BUCKET SEATS | CANADIAN VEHICLE
This 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 boasts a 6.2L LT1 naturally aspirated V8 Engine rated at 460 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. This is all mated to an 8-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission.
This Corvette Stingray features a Black exterior colour with a Torch Red leather interior with Mulan Leather GT Bucket Seats.
The Z51 Performance Package includes a Dry Sump Oil System, Performance Gear Ratios, an electronic LSD, Larger front brakes with Red Brembo Calipers and slotted brake rotors, Z51 Performance Suspension with specific shocks, springs and stabilizer bars, Performance Exhaust, Differential and Transmission cooling, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, and an Aero Package that reduces lift for high-speed stability.
