2019 Chevrolet Corvette

11,003 KM

$92,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Stingray Z51 Convertible, 2LT, 460HP, BREMBO, HUD

Stingray Z51 Convertible, 2LT, 460HP, BREMBO, HUD

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

11,003KM
Used
  VIN: 1G1YK3D75K5106884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Corvette Racing Yellow Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC8264
  • Mileage 11,003 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY Z51 CONVERTIBLE | 6.2L V8 | 460HP | Z51 PERFORMANCE PACKAGE | PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION | PERFORMANCE EXHAUST | ELECTRONIC LIMITED-SLIP DIFFERENTIAL | PADDLE-SHIFT AUTOMATIC | DRY SUMP OIL SYSTEM | Z51 AERO PACKAGE | BREMBO BRAKES | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | BLUETOOTH | 8" TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY | CURVE VIEW PARKING CAMERA | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | BACK UP CAMERA | BOSE CENTERPOINT SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | GT BUCKET SEATS | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX







This 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 boasts a 6.2L LT1 naturally aspirated V8 Engine rated at 460 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. This is all mated to an 8-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission.







This Corvette Stingray features a Corvette Racing Yellow exterior colour with Yellow Z51 Package Brake Calipers and 19" front, 20" rear Z51 Aluminum wheels in Satin Black with Yellow stripe. Inside it features a Jet Black leather interior with Mulan Leather GT Bucket Seats.







The 2LT trim adds Front Curb View Parking Cameras, Colour Head-Up Display, Auto-dimming Frameless Rearview Mirror, Universal Home Remote, Cargo Net, Power Bolster seats with Lumbar Adjustment, Heated and Vented Seats, Memory Package, 10-speaker Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound System and more.







The Z51 Performance Package includes a Dry Sump Oil System, Performance Gear Ratios, an electronic LSD, Larger front brakes with Black Brembo Calipers and slotted brake rotors, Z51 Performance Suspension with specific shocks, springs and stabilizer bars, Performance Exhaust, Differential and Transmission cooling, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, and an Aero Package that reduces lift for high-speed stability.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
door pockets
Air filtration
Drive mode selector
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay
Clock
External temperature display
Power
HEATED
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Rear
Soft Top
2
STEERING WHEEL
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
8
digital odometer
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Braking Assist
Run flat tires
Lumbar
Front
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
range
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
rearview
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
2-stage unlocking doors
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 8
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Subwoofer: 2
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Convertible rear window: glass
Convertible roof: power
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Gauge: oil pressure
Rear brake width: 0.9
Premium brand: Bose
Floor material: carpet
Cupholders: covered
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Axle ratio: 3.42
Front shock type: monotube
Front spring type: transverse leaf
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Rear shock type: monotube
Rear spring type: leaf
Rear suspension type: short and long arm
Satellite communications: OnStar
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust: quad tip
Front headrests: integrated
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Internet radio app: Pandora
Front brake width: 1.18
Painted brake calipers
Rear brake diameter: 13.3
Courtesy lights: door
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wifi: hotspot
Wheels: painted aluminum
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Battery: maintenance-free
Camera system: front
Steering ratio: 12.0
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Front brake diameter: 13.6
Power windows: safety reverse
Premium brakes: Brembo
Programmable safety key
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Phone: voice operated
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Customizable instrument cluster
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Instrument cluster screen size: 8 in.
Ventilated
Infotainment: Chevrolet Infotainment System
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
voice operated
element
Google search
remote operation
with read function
low oil level
auto-locking
Stitcher
in dash
app marketplace integration
voice guided directions
Smartphone integration: Android Auto

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

