2019 Chevrolet Cruze

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,890 + taxes & licensing
44,432 KM Used

Listing ID: 10341150

10341150 Stock #: 20999

20999 VIN: 3G1BE6SM4KS570701

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 44,432 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Vehicle Starter System Convenience Remote Keyless Entry System Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear Park Assist Rear Vision Camera Rear Cross Traffic Alert Additional Features USB port Power Windows/Locks Power Adjustable Driver Seat KEYLESS OPEN & START CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM 7" Touchscreen Display Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Automatic Single Zone Climate Control Heated Door Mirros Lane Change Alert w/ Slide Blind Zone Alert

