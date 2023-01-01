Menu
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

44,432 KM

Details Description Features

$22,890

+ tax & licensing
$22,890

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT True North w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT True North w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,890

+ taxes & licensing

44,432KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10341150
  • Stock #: 20999
  • VIN: 3G1BE6SM4KS570701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 44,432 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Vehicle Starter System

Convenience

Remote Keyless Entry System

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Rear Park Assist
Rear Vision Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

USB port
Power Windows/Locks
Power Adjustable Driver Seat
KEYLESS OPEN & START
CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM
7" Touchscreen Display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Automatic Single Zone Climate Control
Heated Door Mirros
Lane Change Alert w/ Slide Blind Zone Alert

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

