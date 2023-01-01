Menu
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

119,878 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

1 (855) 581-9590

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LS MODEL, AWD, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, ALLO

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LS MODEL, AWD, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, ALLO

Location

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

3675 Keele St. Unit 1B & 2, Toronto, ON M3J 1M6

1 (855) 581-9590

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

119,878KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10334928
  Stock #: K16270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # K16270
  • Mileage 119,878 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Price Offer!! Don't Miss Out on this Brilliant Silver vehicle that's in excellent condition. It includes options such as: LS MODEL, AWD, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, APPLE CAR PLAY, BLUETOOTH plus Many More! For the list of complete options, click on the feature tab. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate, however we do not take any responsibility for any errors.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Certification:

Have Good Fellow’s Auto Wholesaler get your vehicle road ready with a Certification package which includes a standard safety certification, complimentary first oil change and expert level detailing before you pick up your vehicle. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Taxes and licensing fees are extra.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We Are Proud To Serve Many Clients All Over Ontario such as: Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka and Aurora.

Visit our showroom at GOOD FELLOWS AUTO or go to WWW.GOODFELLOWSAUTO.COM to apply for Financing! 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT - EVEN NO CREDIT! Come visit our ENORMOUS, AIR CONDITIONED showroom this SUMMER and shop with confidence with an impeccable selection of over 150 vehicles in stock. At Good Fellow's Auto, we are GOOD people with GREAT deals. Please note the kilometers may not be exactly the same at the time of purchasing.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

