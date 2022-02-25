Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

31,609 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

  1. 8280969
  2. 8280969
  3. 8280969
  4. 8280969
  5. 8280969
  6. 8280969
  7. 8280969
  8. 8280969
  9. 8280969
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

31,609KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8280969
  • Stock #: 99159A
  • VIN: 2GNAXXEVXK6110746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 31,609 KM

Vehicle Description

Confidence and Convenience Package II

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Chevrolet Equin...
 31,609 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 66,884 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 GMC Terrain SLE
 52,934 KM
$27,988 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9201

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory