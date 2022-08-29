Menu
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

38,344 KM

$28,988

+ tax & licensing
$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-456-0261

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT **2.0L 4 Cylinder/Heated Seats/Remote Start**

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT **2.0L 4 Cylinder/Heated Seats/Remote Start**

The Humberview Group

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

877-456-0261

$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

38,344KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9279697
  • Stock #: R13079
  • VIN: 2GNAXVEX5K6106576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,344 KM

Vehicle Description

Are you in the market for your next crossover SUV with all of the extras at a great price? Well look no further than this gorgeous white 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT. This vehicle has it all: fuel efficient 2.0L turbo 4 cylinder engine, 9-speed automatic transmission, heated seats, touch screen with rear camera and Carplay, remote start, 18" wheels, trailering equipment and so much more! With just over 38,000 km this vehicle is backed by the remainder of its factory warranty.


Book a test drive or come in and see us today. Proudly established in 1955 and serving our clients in Toronto and the GTA since 1967 at the northwest corner of Victoria Park & Lawrence, City should be your dealership of choice. The largest selection of used car inventory, and offering you all of General Motors great products, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac, we always have the vehicle that meets your needs. If we don't have what you're looking for, ask us and we'll find it for you! Whether you are located in Toronto, North York, Scarborough, Markham, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, or Richmond Hill, City Buick Chevrolet Cadillac GMC Ltd should always be your #1 stop. Contact us now and let us earn your business. We are a proud member of the Humberview Group, a network of 20 stores in Ontario. We have one simple promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

City Buick Chevrolet Cadillac GMC

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

