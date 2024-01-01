$45,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Express
Refrigerated Van
2019 Chevrolet Express
Refrigerated Van
Location
The Car Rental Place
3219 Dufferin Street, Toronto, ON M6A 2T2
416-787-0209
Certified
$45,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 137,200 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
2019 Chevrolet Express 2500 Refrigerated Van. Equipped with a ATC16 Refrigeration Unit Capable of Frozen - 18 Degrees, Refrigerated, Fresh and +20 Degrees Temps. one-owner, ex-rental. Great Condition, Rent This Van and Get the Test Drive you need to make the best choice. The Car Rental Place is a registered dealer. Sales price plus HST and Licencing.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Car Rental Place
Email The Car Rental Place
The Car Rental Place
Call Dealer
416-787-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-787-0209